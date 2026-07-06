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Worst Neighbor Ever Caroline Herrling's house items

Disturbing items police found in Caroline Herrling’s house that the Worst Neighbor Ever left out

It’s so much worse than what we see on Netflix

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Some of what police found in Caroline Herrling’s house was shown in Worst Neighbor Ever on Netflix, but most of them were left out.

After Charles Wilding was reported missing in 2021, detectives eventually searched the Los Angeles home of Caroline Herrling. She had been pretending to be the trustee of his estate.

Police believed the search painted a much bigger picture than simply what had happened to Charles Wilding. They were met with all sorts of disturbing items. They found stacks of guns, drugs and fake law enforcement badges. But, according to the court documents, the full list of items found during the search was even more alarming.

All the items police found inside Caroline Herrling’s house

Worst Neighbor Ever Caroline Herrling's house items

via US District Court

According to court records, the items included:

  • 16 firearms, including handguns, a shotgun, AR-15-style rifles and several unregistered “ghost guns” that could not be traced. Some of the weapons were loaded, and one ghost gun was reportedly found beside Herrling’s bed.
  • Large quantities of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and psilocybin mushrooms.
  • Drug dealing equipment, including digital scales and multiple empty plastic bags that investigators believed were used for packaging drugs.
  • Loads of fake identity documents, including driver’s licences, California state ID cards, Social Security cards, birth certificates, passports and credit cards belonging to other people.
  • Fake identification cards that were still being made, suggesting new forged documents were being produced.
  • A machine designed to make documents appear older, which investigators said could be used to make forged wills and trust paperwork look genuine.
  • A CNC signature robot kit, along with practice versions of June Wilding’s signature. Prosecutors said this equipment was used to reproduce signatures on forged estate documents.
  • Counterfeit US Savings Bonds.
  • Paperwork linked to other alleged fraud victims, including documents relating to another deceased woman’s estate and records connected to Robert Tascon, who investigators said had also been defrauded.
  • Three realistic-looking law enforcement badges, including badges resembling those of the DEA, the US Diplomatic Security Service and a Beverly Hills Police Department detective.

In March 2024, Caroline Herrling pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. And was ordered to pay around $3.8 million in restitution to her victims.

Worst Neighbor Ever is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix True crime TV Worst Neighbor Ever
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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