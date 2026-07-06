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Where is Jamal ‘JT’ Thomas now after Worst Neighbor Ever? Inside his maximum security life

The county has paid Mile’s family $2.4 million

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Jamal ‘JT’ Thomas was one of the awful people included in Netflix’s new true crime documentary show, Worst Neighbor Ever.

The blended families of Miles and Melina Armstead were living in East Oakland, California, when they struck up a relationship with the Thomas family. Sadly, two years into the fledgling friendships, the Thomases were evicted from their home. Most moved on, but Jamal returned to squat in his former home.

Over the coming years, the relationship broke down. Jamal, who had issues with substance abuse, was convinced that the Armsteads were against him. He harassed them constantly, throwing dozens of bricks through the windows and ringing their doorbell late at night.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Between November 2019 and May 2020, the family placed over 20 911 calls. Though they were able to get a restraining order, it didn’t work, and Jamal returned to the property again and again. Ultimately, they decided to move.

When Miles returned to the house to increase the value of his former home, Jamal chased him down the street with a gun. He was shot multiple times and tragically died.

Where is Jamal ‘JT’ Thomas after Worst Neighbor Ever?

Jamal ‘JT’ Thomas was arrested and charged with Miles’ murder, and he was later convicted of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. In 2024, he was sentenced to life in prison at the maximum security facility, High Desert State Prison.

Jamal is only a full year into his sentence, and there haven’t been any more reports about his life behind bars. That being said, some conclusions can be drawn from the prison’s official portal.

Credit: Netflix

There are a bunch of academic programmes available to him, including Adult Basic Education (ABE)1, ABE2, ABE3/GED. ABE2/3/GED, VEP High School, Face to Face College (A yard only), VEP college all yards, and Transitions (Financial Literacy, Life and workplace behaviour skills, community resources).

There are lots of groups operating inside the concrete walls, with prisoners like Jamal able to delve into themselves in Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, House of Healing, Positive Parenting, Victims Impact, Actors Gangs, Arts in Corrections, Lifers Group, Alternatives to Violence, Cage your Rage, and Fatherless Fathers.

According to inmate records, Jamal is not eligible for parole until February 2040, though he does have a hearing booked for May 2035. It’s currently pending, with the outcome reported as a “tentative date for consultation with incarcerated person.”

Miles’s family eventually received a $2.4 million settlement.

Worst Neighbor Ever is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix TV Worst Neighbor Ever
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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