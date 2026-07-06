Here’s where the Love Island 2026 cast went to university, and the courses they studied

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Love Island 2026 has truly delivered and, after weeks of recouplings, bombshells and Casa Amor chaos, we’re all a bit too invested in the villa’s latest love triangles.

But, before they were flirting around the fire pit, plenty of this year’s islanders were sitting in lecture theatres instead.

From studying criminology to fashion communication, here’s a rundown of where the Love Island 2026 cast went to uni, as well as what they studied before the villa came calling.

Samraj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samraj (@samrajtoor)

Samraj studied modern languages at Queen Mary University of London. He graduated in 2023 before going into the world of modelling. During his time there, he was also part of the university’s football team.

In his LinkedIn profile he says he’s an aspiring media professional. I guess he’s on the right show for that!

Lola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola (@loladealx)

Lola studied for an undergraduate degree in criminology and forensics degree from the University of Portsmouth, before starting her career as a detective. She graduated with a first class honours, so I guess she’s beauty and brains.

Robyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Langton – Quantrell (@robynlangton.x)

Robyn’s time in the villa was short and sweet as she was only in there for a mere 10 days. Despite bragging in the villa about being a DJ, she’s actually a quantity surveyor and is expected to graduate from Liverpool St John Moores University in 2027. At least she has her degree to fall back on!

Simba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simba Kudyiwa (@simbakudyiwa)

Bombshell Simba is actually super brainy. He studied for a bachelors in sports and exercise science at the University of Kent, graduating in 2024 with an upper 2:1. Before entering the villa, he worked as a senior neurological rehabilitation assistant for the NHS.

Martha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mar (@martharothwelll)

Casa Amor Bombshell Martha studied fashion communication at Central St Martins, University of the Arts London. She graduated in 2023 and then started working as a freelance fashion writer and working as a retail assistant.

George

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Knight (@georgewknight)

George left the villa early on, but he studied business administration at Lander University. And if you’re scratching your head wondering what uni this is, fear not, as it’s actually one in South Carolina.

George studied there between 2016 and 2o20 and achieved an overall GPA of 3.5, which he claims is equivalent to a 2:1.

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Featured image via Instagram @loladealx and @samrajtoor