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Here’s where the Love Island 2026 cast went to university, and the courses they studied

Lola’s degree actually makes a lot of sense

Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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Love Island 2026 has truly delivered and, after weeks of recouplings, bombshells and Casa Amor chaos, we’re all a bit too invested in the villa’s latest love triangles.

But, before they were flirting around the fire pit, plenty of this year’s islanders were sitting in lecture theatres instead.

From studying criminology to fashion communication, here’s a rundown of where the Love Island 2026 cast went to uni, as well as what they studied before the villa came calling.

Samraj

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Samraj studied modern languages at Queen Mary University of London. He graduated in 2023 before going into the world of modelling. During his time there, he was also part of the university’s football team.

In his LinkedIn profile he says he’s an aspiring media professional. I guess he’s on the right show for that!

Lola

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A post shared by Lola (@loladealx)

Lola studied for an undergraduate degree in criminology and forensics degree from the University of Portsmouth, before starting her career as a detective. She graduated with a first class honours, so I guess she’s beauty and brains.

Robyn

Robyn’s time in the villa was short and sweet as she was only in there for a mere 10 days. Despite bragging in the villa about being a DJ, she’s actually a quantity surveyor and is expected to graduate from Liverpool St John Moores University in 2027. At least she has her degree to fall back on!

Simba

Bombshell Simba is actually super brainy. He studied for a bachelors in sports and exercise science at the University of Kent, graduating in 2024 with an upper 2:1. Before entering the villa, he worked as a senior neurological rehabilitation assistant for the NHS.

Martha

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Casa Amor Bombshell Martha studied fashion communication at Central St Martins, University of the Arts London. She graduated in 2023 and then started working as a freelance fashion writer and working as a retail assistant.

George

George left the villa early on, but he studied business administration at Lander University. And if you’re scratching your head wondering what uni this is, fear not, as it’s actually one in South Carolina.

George studied there between 2016 and 2o20 and achieved an overall GPA of 3.5, which he claims is equivalent to a 2:1.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @loladealx and @samrajtoor 

More on: Love Island Reality TV University
Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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