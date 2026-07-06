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Where Mark and Bob Leonard are now, and the other two men jailed in Indiana arson plot

Five people were sentenced in total

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After Netflix’s new true crime series Worst Neigbor Ever, here are some more details about where Mark and Bob Leonard are now, and all about the two other men who were jailed.

The brothers were part of a shocking arson plot which killed two people in a quiet Indianapolis neighborhood called Richmond Hill in November 2012. They blew up Mark’s girlfriend Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley’s home in an attempt to claim $300,000 of insurance money, and destroyed 33 homes in the street.

The story has been told in Worst Neighbor Ever, which details four separate incidents involving neighbours who turned bad, but it missed out some key details.

Credit: Netflix

Here’s where Mark and Bob Leonard from Netflix’s Worst Neighbor Ever are now

Mark Leonard was found guilty on all 53 counts, including murder and felony murder charges, on 14th July 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 75 years without parole on 14th August, 2015, and served the first three years of his sentence at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in southwestern Indiana. However, he passed away from natural causes while incarcerated on 30th January 2018.

In a statement, the Indiana Department of Correction said: “The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) has confirmed the death of a high-profile offender, Mark Leonard #926523. Leonard was being held at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in southwest Indiana but was transferred earlier to an Indianapolis hospital. The department can confirm the next of kin has been notified but cannot speak to the cause of death.

“IDOC can confirm an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow by the Marion County coroner. IDOC earlier this week had placed offender Leonard on imminent death watch.”

Mark’s brother Bob was convicted on all 51 counts, including murder and conspiracy to commit arson, on 24th February, 2016. He was sentenced to two life sentences without parole, as well as 70 an additional 70 years for other charges, on 18th March, 2016. He is currently behind bars at the same jail where his brother passed, the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

He is a high-security, maximum-custody inmate due to the severity of his crimes, but he has never spoken out from prison about his day-to-day life.

Two more men were jailed in the arson plot, Gary Thompson and Glenn Hults

Alongside Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley who was sentenced to 50 years in prison, two more men were also jailed in connection with the arson plot.

Gary Thompson pled guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended, The Indiana Lawyer reports. He is currently serving his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to court documents, Mark Leonard offered him $5,000 to burn down the house two weeks before the explosion. He didn’t end up going through with it, but remained involved in the conspiracy as he knew about the plan to use natural gas to destroy the home and helped to set up the microwave that caused the blast, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Credit: Netflix

He was initially charged with two counts of murder because the two neighbors were killed, on top of conspiracy to commit arson, and other arson-related offences. However, he reached a plea agreement and, in exchange for having all other charged dropped, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson resulting in serious bodily injury.

Another man, Glenn Hults, was sentenced to three years, including 18 months in prison, six months on work release, and one year suspended as he knew about the insurance plot, but didn’t actively participate in the arson.

Prosecutors alleged that he discussed the plan to burn the house down at a pool party in July 2012, and warned Shirley that it was dangerous. He then agreed to babysit Moncy’s daughter on three weekends while they attempted to blow up the house, stored some of her belongings outside his home and never alerted authorities about the plan.

He was initially charged with conspiracy to commit arson but accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, the Indianapolis Business Journal reports. He split his prison time between the Marion County Jail and an Indiana state prison, and is no longer incarcerated in 2026.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix True crime Worst Neighbor Ever
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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