What happened to Nolan Wells? Mum confirms 18-year-old’s death after body was found on island

The mysterious nature of the case has gone viral

6 hours ago

In a tragic turn of events, the body of missing teen Nolan Xavier Wells was found on an island after a multi-organisation task force was formed to find him.

Last weekend, the 18-year-old and his friends were celebrating the Fourth of July weekend on Horn Island, Mississippi. He was last seen at 3 pm, with Cajun Navy Incident Commander Josh Gill alleging that he was “hanging out with a girl.”

“His father, Elmore Wonsley and I are not ok,” his mum, Christine Wonsley, wrote on Facebook after reporting him missing. “We have so many questions. Our hearts are breaking; we keep waiting for Nolan to walk through that door with his beautiful smile and a joke, of course. We just pray our son is alive & safe.”

The case was shrouded in mystery, and while officers questioned people on the island, it remained unclear whether he returned to the mainland with his friends and what they told the police.

Sadly, a body was located on Horn Island on Monday. Though authorities did not confirm Nolan Xavier Wells’ death at first, his mum did on Facebook.

Nolan Xavier Wells’ mum confirmed his death

A park ranger found a body on Monday, with authorities undertaking DNA testing to confirm the identity. Though the results are yet to come in, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said that “there is no reason to believe it is not him.”

Speaking out on Facebook, a heartbroken Christine wrote: “I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days. His father Elmore Wonsley, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated.

“My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you all please give me and my family privacy as we grieve. Thank you all again. God bless.”

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but people close to Nolan have spoken out.

“The entire Southwest family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Nolan Wells,” his school’s president, J. Steven Bishop wrote in a statement. “Nolan was an exemplary student, athlete, friend, and teammate. We remember Nolan as a well-respected young man who was very popular among friends, faculty, and staff. We loved Nolan, and he will be greatly missed in many ways.”

A rising football star, Nolan was set to turn 19 next month.

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Featured image credit: Facebook