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Every time Millie Bobby Brown refers to Olivia Rodrigo on Enola Holmes press tour with her ex

She won’t give Louis Partridge a break, but it’s hilarious

Samah Tabba | Entertainment
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Enola Holmes 3 is on Netflix, the mystery is solved, and the press tour is underway. But a different mystery has taken over the internet: Is Millie Bobby Brown intentionally trolling her co-star Louis Partridge with references to his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo?

Right now, the evidence, based on clips from the Enola Holmes 3 press tour, is definitely pointing to the references being more than a happy coincidence.

When did Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge break up?

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A post shared by livies hq (@livieshq)

Louis and Olivia dated from 2023, until their rumoured split at the end of 2025. Neither of the pair ever confirmed or denied the break up, but sightings and rumours have led to the assumption they cut things off at the end of the year.

Since then, Olivia has released her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love, and it’s pretty fair to assume it is about the break up.

Louis is now doing a press tour for Enola Holmes 3 with Millie Bobby Brown, who people are increasingly convinced picked Olivia’s side in the divorce.

Millie called Louis’ hair ‘floppy’, a lyric used in Olivia’s u+me=<3

This may be one of the most glaring examples of Millie making a dig at Louis. During an interview, Millie jokingly commented on Louis’ appearance, describing his hairstyle as “floppy” – ironic because Louis’ current hairstyle is not floppy at all.

People quickly connected the remark to a lyric from Rodrigo’s song u + me = ˂3, where the opening line is her singing about someone with “floppy hair.”

Louis wants to go to Japan. Olivia wrote a song about that too

Enola Holmes desert shot

via Netflix

During their stop at the Travel + Leisure channel on the press tour, Millie and Louis put their lives on a map and talked through places that shaped them. Japan came up, and people immediately connected it to Rodrigo’s Drop Dead, which includes the much-discussed line “Have you ever been to Japan?”

In the video, the pair are tasked with placing a pin on a country they would like to visit. Of all the possible countries, Louis whispers “I’m going to Japan”, to which Millie replies with the song lyric. Louis quickly rebuts, saying that he had “never been to Japan.”

His response was definitely a little *too* quick, and now a pretty big portion of the comments on the video are discussing that tiny part of the conversation.

Millie made three references in one interview: So American, Cadbury, Honeybee

In a Food & Wine interview where Millie and Louis try American and English food, there were three Olivia Rodrigo references that have been picked apart by social media.

Responding to food being put on the table, Millie exclaimed: “That is so American,” a line people agree is a nod to So American a song from Olivia’s second album, GUTS, which is confirmed to be about Louis.

Obviously, that’s not too deep on its own, but with everything else, it forms a bigger picture.

In u + me = ˂3, there’s a line about Olivia’s partner buying her “all her favourite Cadbury.” There’s a whole segment of the video where the pair focus on Cadbury branding and packaging. At another point in the video, Millie says the pet name “Honeybee,” another title of a song from Olivia’s most recent album.

In another interview, Millie goes on about her next character, saying: “Bee. Her name is Bee Brooks. Bee,” which many have connected to the line “Baby boy, Honeybee.”

Millie said Louis loves beer, and Olivia’s album opens with a beer lyric

This one’s a stretch, and I know it, but hear me out. In a friendship test interview, Millie said: “He loves beer.” The opening line of the opening track of Olivia’s album? “I know that the bar closes at 11. But I hope you never finish that beer.”

Is it a reach? Absolutely. Coincidence? Probably. But at this point, I’m not ruling anything out.

So is Millie making Olivia Rodrigo references on purpose?

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A post shared by Louis💐 (@louispartridge_)

We don’t know if this is intentional or not, and since I doubt Millie or Louis will comment publicly, we may never find out.

What we do know is Millie is a fan of Olivia and has publicly commented on how much she loves her music during Stranger Things interviews. We can also assume most of the songs on the album are about Louis. And Louis and Millie do have a very sibling-coded relationship, so it’d be natural for her to tease him a bit.

If you look at all the situations separately, they don’t mean much. But if you put them together, it’s a pretty convincing case that Millie is loving the ragebait.

Regardless of whether any of them comment on it or not, social media is loving it. Some people have even joked that Millie is “on her apology tour for ST5.” And honestly? Good for her.

Enola Holmes 3 is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Instagram @livieshq and @louispartridge_

More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Olivia Rodrigo
Samah Tabba | Entertainment
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