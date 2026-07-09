Historic Edinburgh building left damaged after major fire rips through Princes Street

The top two floors of the old Debenhams building will have to be demolished

3 hours ago

A historic Edinburgh building has been left damaged after huge fire broke out overnight.

The B-listed building, located on Prince’s Street, had a legacy stretching back more than 150 years.

Emergency crews were called to the old Debenhams building, between Castle Street and Frederick Street, at 2.52am on Thursday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines and two height appliances, alongside supporting resources, to tackle the blaze.

Videos shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke pouring from the building’s top two floors, visible across the city centre skyline. Firefighters worked through the night and into the morning to bring the fire under control and remained at the scene into the afternoon, damping down hotspots.

Structural engineers who assessed the burnt-out building have since said its top two floors will have to be demolished, with other floors also potentially at risk.

Deputy assistant chief officer William Pollard said the blaze had been brought under control but that crews would be at the site for some time yet, thanking his teams for working tirelessly through difficult weather conditions.

No injuries have been reported. Police confirmed a joint investigation into the cause is underway, and said the building remains unsafe to enter.

Princes Street, Rose Street, Frederick Street and Castle Street have all been closed, with residents having been evacuated overnight. Tram services have been reduced to a part-route between Edinburgh Airport and the West End, with several Lothian Buses routes diverted and long delays reported across the city centre.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Jane Meagher said she was relieved nobody had been hurt and credited the emergency services with stopping the fire from becoming even worse.

A spokesperson for Criterion Capital said the building was an important and historic part of the city centre, and that the company continues to liaise with emergency services and the relevant authorities.

Passers-by described their sadness at the loss of the landmark, with several drawing comparisons to a major fire that destroyed a historic building in Glasgow earlier this year.

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Featured image via @mr_khan22588 on Snapchat