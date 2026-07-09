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Huntingdon train stabbing suspect denies all charges, including 10 counts of attempted murder

He faces 21 charges in total

Samah Tabba | News
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The man accused of stabbing 10 people on a train near Huntingdon has pleaded not guilty to all 21 charges against him.

Anthony Williams, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court via video link on the morning of Thursday 9th July.

The 33-year-old, from Langford Road in Peterborough, faces a total of 21 charges, 10 relating to a mass stabbing on a train that made an emergency stop in Huntingdon on 1st November 2025.

He pleaded “not guilty” to all charges, including 10 counts of attempted murder relating to the train attack itself.

The 10 alleged victims from the train are named in the charges as Jonathan Gjoshe, Sachin Balakrishnan, David Presland, Scott Bletcher, Scott Green, Kevin Deely, Stephen Crean, Raza Aslam, Michael Paffett and Samir Zitouni – the LNER worker whose bravery made headlines after he was seriously hurt confronting the attacker.

Williams made his appearance in court from Rampton Hospital, a secure psychiatric facility, and he denied the charges one by one.

via SWNS

As well as the train attack, Williams has also been charged with attempting to murder a 14-year-old boy in Peterborough the day before, and both a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man on the same day of the Huntingdon train stabbings.

The remaining charges include affray at a Peterborough barbershop, theft of a pack of kitchen knives from an Asda in Stevenage, three counts of possessing a bladed article, common assault on a separate train, and assaulting a police officer while in custody.

Prosecutor Faye Rolfe told the court the alleged Peterborough attacks happened at around 7pm on 31st October, with the barbershop affray roughly 20 minutes later and the Asda theft around 10.30pm that night. The alleged assault on the second train is said to have taken place at around 7am the next morning, hours before the Huntingdon attack unfolded that evening.

Williams was arrested on the platform at Huntingdon station after the LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross was diverted there following the attack, which happened shortly after the train had called at Peterborough. Eleven people were rushed to hospital, with police at the time describing nine as suffering life-threatening injuries.

His trial has been given a start date of 26th October at Cambridge Crown Court. He remains in custody until then.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

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Featured image via SWNS

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Samah Tabba | News
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