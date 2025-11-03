The Tab

Mum speaks out after ‘hero’ saves daughter from Huntingdon train attacker with brave act

She owes him her life

Hebe Hancock | News

A heroic older man has been praised after throwing himself in front of a knife-wielding attacker to save a young woman during Saturday’s shocking Huntington train attack.

The horrifying incident happened on the LNER train from Doncaster to London, when passengers suddenly realised what they thought was a Halloween prank was actually a knife attack.

Credit: Anita Maric / SWNS

Eyewitness Olly Foster told the BBC that the man, whose name hasn’t been released, blocked the attacker with his head to protect a girl from being stabbed, suffering deep gashes to his head and neck in the process.

“There was a girl, bless her, who was really in a bit of a state because the guy actually tried to stab her,” Foster said. “And one of the older guys, who’s an absolute hero, blocked it with his head. We’re giving him jackets to keep the pressure on the blood.”

The passenger saved was teenager Maisie Harrison, who was listening to music through her headphones when the attack began. Her mum, Dawn, later thanked the man who saved her in a Facebook post, writing: “Prayers for a full safe recovery to the hero of a bloke who jumped in front of my daughter and saved her life. I owe him everything.

“If he didn’t jump in front of Maisie it could be a different outcome! I have no words and I pray he makes a full recovery. Shows this world still has hero’s with all the trauma that we go through on a daily basis. Thank you to everyone for all the kind words of support at this awful horrific time.”

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

Credit: Anita Maric / SWNS

Foster said other passengers desperately tried to help the injured man by using their clothes to stem the bleeding. At one point, passengers were reportedly ready to fight back using a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey as their only defence.

“By the time I got to the end of the carriage… there was blood all over the chairs,” Foster said. “Someone was shouting, ‘run, run, there’s a guy stabbing literally everyone and everything’.”

The terrifying attack lasted around 10 to 15 minutes, though witnesses said it “felt like forever”.

British Transport Police declared a major incident when the train stopped at Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after passengers pulled the emergency alarm. Two men were arrested just eight minutes after police were called at 7.42pm.

Police initially used the code word “Plato”, usually reserved for a suspected terror attack, but police later confirmed the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related. Another passenger described seeing someone “hanging out the train door bleeding” after the violent spree.

The heroic passenger who shielded the young woman remains unnamed, and Maisie’s mum has reached out to find him.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: SWNS
More on: crime News Viral
Hebe Hancock | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Bristol student hospitalised after racially motivated attack in city centre

David Brian Pearce

Hollywood producer jailed for 146 years after deaths of 26-year-old model and 24-year-old friend

British Transport Police appeal for witnesses after 13-year-old boy stabbed in Manchester

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’