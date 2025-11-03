The Tab
Huntingdon train worker update transport secretary

Transport Secretary shares update on ‘heroic’ train worker who risked life in Huntingdon stabbing

‘He put himself in harm’s way’

Suchismita Ghosh | News

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has shared new details about the “heroic” train worker who risked his life to protect passengers during Saturday night’s stabbing attack on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service.

The attack happened on a train from Doncaster to London King’s Cross, which made an emergency stop at Huntingdon Station in Cambridgeshire shortly before 8 pm on Saturday. 11 people were taken to the hospital. Five remain under treatment, including the LNER worker.

According to the BBC, Police have confirmed that a 32-year-old man from Peterborough, Anthony Williams, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (3rd November). Officers recovered a knife at the scene. They have ruled out terrorism as a motive. A second man arrested at the station was later released when police confirmed he had no involvement.

Now, the transport secretary has shared an update on the injured rail worker who risked his life to protect the passengers.

‘He is a hero’

Huntingdon train worker update transport secretary

via SWNS

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, Alexander confirmed the staff member remains in hospital in a “critical but stable” condition. She praised his “remarkable bravery”.  She said, “He put himself in harm’s way, and there are people who are alive today who wouldn’t be alive had it not been for his actions. He is a hero.”

British Transport Police (BTP) said the train worker confronted the attacker and protected passengers. “Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives,” a BTP spokesperson said.

Alexander said police will step up patrols at major train stations, including London, Birmingham, Leeds, York, and Manchester, over the next few days. She added that the public should still feel reassured, describing the rail network as a “low-crime environment.”

When asked about security upgrades, she said the government will focus on “proportionate” measures such as improved CCTV. However, she ruled out airport-style scanning at stations.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, a former Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer, has also been commended for his calm response. He diverted the train to a platform at Huntingdon, allowing emergency services to board quickly.

Nigel Roebuck from the Aslef union said Johnson “did everything right, at the right time and in the right way,” calling him “courageous and professional.”

David Horne, LNER’s managing director, said the company and its staff are “deeply shocked and saddened.” “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in intensive care, and their family,” he said.

The investigation is still moving quickly. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to address the incident in Parliament later today.

Suchismita Ghosh | News
Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

