Transport Secretary shares update on ‘heroic’ train worker who risked life in Huntingdon stabbing

14 hours ago

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has shared new details about the “heroic” train worker who risked his life to protect passengers during Saturday night’s stabbing attack on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service.

The attack happened on a train from Doncaster to London King’s Cross, which made an emergency stop at Huntingdon Station in Cambridgeshire shortly before 8 pm on Saturday. 11 people were taken to the hospital. Five remain under treatment, including the LNER worker.

According to the BBC, Police have confirmed that a 32-year-old man from Peterborough, Anthony Williams, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (3rd November). Officers recovered a knife at the scene. They have ruled out terrorism as a motive. A second man arrested at the station was later released when police confirmed he had no involvement.

Now, the transport secretary has shared an update on the injured rail worker who risked his life to protect the passengers.

‘He is a hero’

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, Alexander confirmed the staff member remains in hospital in a “critical but stable” condition. She praised his “remarkable bravery”. She said, “He put himself in harm’s way, and there are people who are alive today who wouldn’t be alive had it not been for his actions. He is a hero.”

British Transport Police (BTP) said the train worker confronted the attacker and protected passengers. “Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives,” a BTP spokesperson said.

Alexander said police will step up patrols at major train stations, including London, Birmingham, Leeds, York, and Manchester, over the next few days. She added that the public should still feel reassured, describing the rail network as a “low-crime environment.”

When asked about security upgrades, she said the government will focus on “proportionate” measures such as improved CCTV. However, she ruled out airport-style scanning at stations.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, a former Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer, has also been commended for his calm response. He diverted the train to a platform at Huntingdon, allowing emergency services to board quickly.

Nigel Roebuck from the Aslef union said Johnson “did everything right, at the right time and in the right way,” calling him “courageous and professional.”

David Horne, LNER’s managing director, said the company and its staff are “deeply shocked and saddened.” “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in intensive care, and their family,” he said.

The investigation is still moving quickly. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to address the incident in Parliament later today.

