Connor Murphy’s close friend reveals real truth behind the looksmaxxing persona after his death

3 hours ago

One of Connor Murphy’s closest friends has spoken out after the fitness influencer’s death and revealed the real truth behind his looksmaxxing persona.

Austin Wayne, who said he had been close friends with Murphy for almost three years, shared an emotional YouTube video after Connor Murphy reportedly drowned in Thailand.

He said it had been upsetting to see people talking about Murphy’s death while continuing to criticise him online. “So many people are just saying, ‘The past six years or so, he’s just been completely crazy,'” Austin said.

But to him, that wasn’t the Connor he knew. “You guys have seen me. You guys have seen my demeanour. I wouldn’t be friends with someone who acted crazy all the time,” he explained.

Austin described Murphy as “incredibly chill” and said he was “probably one of the most calm people I think I’ve ever met.” He also recalled a time when someone tried to start a fight with them in Thailand.

“Connor had so much impulse control to not end up wanting to fight this guy, and he was so freaking calm. And that’s kind of how he always was. He was very, very calm.”

Austin went on to call Murphy “a very nice, genuine person” and said one of his final memories of his friend has stayed with him. “I remember the last thought I had was genuinely just how good of a person I think Connor is. Like, I love this guy.”

The YouTuber also revealed how much Murphy had meant to him personally, explaining that he had looked up to him long before they became friends. “I grew up watching his videos, I wanted to be like him. I wanted to have a physique like him, I wanted to get girls like him. And I wanted to be a big famous YouTuber like Connor Murphy.”

“And so to me, to be able to build a relationship, a friendship with that person, that meant a ton to me,” he added.

Austin said Murphy’s over-the-top online personality was mostly something he switched on just for content. He remembered filming with Murphy at a wax museum, where the influencer dressed as Maleficent before creating comedy videos. “And he would just act really crazy. Then he started like hopping around. Like, he would try to like make people like worried about him. And he would just do it for the camera. And then he would just stop, and he was super, super normal after that.”

Austin said that was something he noticed whenever they made content together. He explained that Murphy could quickly switch between his online character and his everyday personality.

He also asked people not to use Murphy’s death for attention. “What I really find sad about this entire situation is how many people it seems like they’re just using it for clout.”

He added, “Make sure to take care of your mental health. Check on your brothers. Check on your friends. Make sure everyone’s doing okay mentally. That’s much more important than looksmaxxing.”

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