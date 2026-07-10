The Tab
Friend truth Connor Murphy online death

Connor Murphy’s close friend reveals real truth behind the looksmaxxing persona after his death

They had been friends for almost three years

Suchismita Ghosh | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

One of Connor Murphy’s closest friends has spoken out after the fitness influencer’s death and revealed the real truth behind his looksmaxxing persona.

Austin Wayne, who said he had been close friends with Murphy for almost three years, shared an emotional YouTube video after Connor Murphy reportedly drowned in Thailand.

He said it had been upsetting to see people talking about Murphy’s death while continuing to criticise him online. “So many people are just saying, ‘The past six years or so, he’s just been completely crazy,'” Austin said.

But to him, that wasn’t the Connor he knew. “You guys have seen me. You guys have seen my demeanour. I wouldn’t be friends with someone who acted crazy all the time,” he explained.

Austin described Murphy as “incredibly chill” and said he was “probably one of the most calm people I think I’ve ever met.” He also recalled a time when someone tried to start a fight with them in Thailand.

“Connor had so much impulse control to not end up wanting to fight this guy, and he was so freaking calm. And that’s kind of how he always was. He was very, very calm.”

Austin went on to call Murphy “a very nice, genuine person” and said one of his final memories of his friend has stayed with him. “I remember the last thought I had was genuinely just how good of a person I think Connor is. Like, I love this guy.”

The YouTuber also revealed how much Murphy had meant to him personally, explaining that he had looked up to him long before they became friends. “I grew up watching his videos, I wanted to be like him. I wanted to have a physique like him, I wanted to get girls like him. And I wanted to be a big famous YouTuber like Connor Murphy.”

“And so to me, to be able to build a relationship, a friendship with that person, that meant a ton to me,” he added.

Austin said Murphy’s over-the-top online personality was mostly something he switched on just for content. He remembered filming with Murphy at a wax museum, where the influencer dressed as Maleficent before creating comedy videos. “And he would just act really crazy. Then he started like hopping around. Like, he would try to like make people like worried about him. And he would just do it for the camera. And then he would just stop, and he was super, super normal after that.”

Austin said that was something he noticed whenever they made content together. He explained that Murphy could quickly switch between his online character and his everyday personality.

He also asked people not to use Murphy’s death for attention. “What I really find sad about this entire situation is how many people it seems like they’re just using it for clout.”

He added, “Make sure to take care of your mental health. Check on your brothers. Check on your friends. Make sure everyone’s doing okay mentally. That’s much more important than looksmaxxing.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Influencers News US
Suchismita Ghosh | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Looksmaxxer’s friends reveal reason he was putting gold inside him before dying in Thai lake

Items police Connor Murphy Thailand flat died

Police found disturbing items in looksmaxxing influencer’s Thailand flat after he died in lake

Fitness influencer Connor Murphy dead

Looksmaxxing influencer who fled police found dead after swimming naked in lake for hours

Latest

The ultimate guide to Bristol’s hotspots if you’re sticking around for summer

Maddison Lee

Your guide to events, trips and Bristol-based activities to spice up the summer you’re definitely procrastinating

Revealed: The eight Russell Group unis hit by cyber attacks since 2020 – Nottingham the most recent

Maia Traverse

Passport numbers and financial information were among details exposed in Nottingham’s 2026 attack – whilst Warwick kept data breach secret from its own students

Meta faces backlash after letting users generate AI images using pictures from public profiles

Angelique Ritter

People are able to turn the feature off

charlie kirk suspect roommate

Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect allegedly broke down in tears after shooting, roommate tells court

Alisa Pasha

The suspected killer allegedly admitted the killing in a note and text messages before later turning himself in to police

Durham University reviewing policies on single-sex spaces

Seamus Barker

The university is reviewing its policies to be in line with new EHRC guidelines

Friend truth Connor Murphy online death

Connor Murphy’s close friend reveals real truth behind the looksmaxxing persona after his death

Suchismita Ghosh

They had been friends for almost three years

All the insights we’ve had into Elizabeth Siders, from statements and prison visits

Hayley Soen

She’s been getting care packages into jail

why tablets empty spaces

I thought empty spaces in those tablet packets were pointless, but I was completely wrong

Suchismita Ghosh

There are four very good reasons

The full ‘deplorable’ picture: Every detail we’ve learned about Siders family and their 16 kids

Kieran Galpin

Updates are coming in after the kids were rescued

Why Moana curly hair changed live-action

Director explains why live-action Moana ditched curls for waves when the actress already had them

Suchismita Ghosh

It faced huge backlash months before its release

Dumped Islander reveals who is most annoying to live with in the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

‘Yawn, he’s something else’

Ryanair plane

Ryanair passenger ‘sucked out of plane’ in terrifying ordeal after cabin window smashes

Hayley Soen

The passenger was pulled out all the way ‘up to his shoulders’

turn off Meta AI Muse Image feature Instagram

It’s actually a bit scary, so here’s how to turn off Meta AI’s Muse Image feature on Instagram

Suchismita Ghosh

Who asked for this?

Looksmaxxer’s friends reveal reason he was putting gold inside him before dying in Thai lake

Kieran Galpin

‘He had achieved some superhuman abilities’

Lola's brother reacts to Love Island

Lola’s brother has spoken out, desperately defending her actions towards Julia on Love Island

Hayley Soen

He called Julia a ‘drama queen’

The ultimate guide to avoiding any horror stories on Cardiff University graduation day

Angharad Hughes

10 top tips for surviving your big day

Gary Siders Sr

Dad Gary Siders Jr’s part in 16 kids rescued in Ohio, as ‘wretched’ details emerge

Kieran Galpin

He’s been accused of ‘indoctrinating’ his wife

Lawyer for Elizabeth Siders shares new details about Ohio home and claims children were ‘free’

Hayley Soen

‘They had little inside jokes’

Helen Joyce responds to Durham Union talk and SU’s “childish tone”

Seamus Barker

The controversial author has written about her experiences speaking at the Durham Union

The Glasgow Tab tries: Barbie – The Exhibition at Kelvingrove Museum

Sophie McAulay

Come on Barbie, lets go wander around the museum!