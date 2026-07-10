The ultimate guide to Bristol’s hotspots if you’re sticking around for summer

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As more of us return to Bristol to move into our new homes, the question arises: What to do in Bristol over the summer? For those lucky few who get to spend their summer in (arguably) one of the coolest cities in the world (totally not being hyperbolic), here’s your guide to some upcoming events and things to do on your off days in the summer sun.

Events

Bristol Pride

Bristol Pride runs from July 2nd to 12th, with Pride Day happening this Saturday. Beginning with a Pride Parade starting in Castle Park at 10:30 am, which had 25,000 attendees last year, diversity and pride fill Bristol city. This is then followed by over 250 artists performing on The Downs, including Sister Sledge, Jason Donovan and many, many more! This multi-award-winning festival is full of joy and is bound to be a good day out! Tickets for Pride Day are available on Bristol Pride’s website.

Bristol Harbour Festival

The Harbour Festival runs from July 17th to 19th. It is free to attend and is an extravaganza of music, food and art! The programme for the long weekend includes lots of family activities, circus performances and live music, stretching across the waterfront from Thekla to Underfall Yard. Celebrating Bristol’s maritime heritage and community spirit, pop down to the Harbour and enjoy some music and food whilst watching amazing performances and spectacles.

The Sound of West End Musicals

An event on July 31st on the Clifton Downs, it is a night of live musical theatre with over 60 performers on stage! With songs from Wicked to Chicago, the biggest hits across Broadway and the West End will fill the Downs with music by a live orchestra and performances by West End stars and special guest Gareth Gates. Tickets are still available on the website.

Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Running from August 7th to 9th, the weekend everyone looks forward to: Bristol’s Balloon Fiesta. Starting at Ashton Court Estate on Friday, you can watch hot air balloons ascend and fill the sky, followed by two days of music and colour. Tickets for car parking are available on the website, but the event itself is free to attend.

Forwards

Arguably the most highly anticipated Bristol event this summer is the Forwards Festival, running from August 28th to 30th on Clifton Downs. With performances across the weekend by incredible names: Djo, Lorde, Audrey Hobert, Esteem, Wet Leg, Little Simz, this is an event that would be sad to miss. Forwards aims to celebrate Bristol’s long-standing history as a music city and present high-quality, diverse and heritage music acts alongside emerging artists from Bristol, making the live performances that much more special. Limited tickets are still available, so snatch them up whilst you can.

Day trips

The beach

With the weather as it is, what’s better than being by a beach in a heatwave? If you’re like me and don’t get the chance to go abroad this summer, bring the holiday vibes to you and take a trip down to Weston-Super-Mare, Burnham-on-Sea, Clevedon or Barry Island. Hop on a (probably very hot) train and spend the whole day next to the sea, spend some time in the seaside arcades and grab a fish and chips (and a pint!) before heading home.

Local hikes

Granted, this one may not be as fun if the weather is still a heatwave, but for those slightly cooler days, take a hike to some nearby destinations and explore local beauty around Bristol. Try Leigh Woods National Trust, Tyndale Monument in Nibley, The Suspension Bridge, Cheddar Gorge or the Bath Skyline. Get those walking shoes on and hot girl walk your way to a destination of natural beauty. Bring friends, grab a picnic and enjoy feeling reconnected to the outside world (instead of avoiding the outside during this heatwave). Just make sure to bring plenty of water!

Bath and Wales



If you’re looking to venture out of the city, try a day trip to another local city! Bath and Cardiff are both just a train ride away and have their own life and culture that is definitely worth visiting for a day. Go shopping or explore local markets, see a show or head to a museum, eat in local restaurants and enjoy the energy of a new city. Plus, they’re so close you can be there and back in less than an hour, giving plenty of time to come back for a pint.

Bristol-Based Activities

Clubbing

Now, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be missing that Bristol Uni clubbing life. So, why not just spend a night in Thekla or OMG, granted many students from Bristol Uni may not be there, but you’re guaranteed to meet a whole new batch of people who have come home for the summer. Just remember that it also includes a whole new demographic of 18-year-old clubbers (so maybe avoid heading out on results day, to avoid feeling old!).

Sunbathe

Ah, the age-old tradition of tanning. In perfect weather like this heatwave, the best thing is to pack a picnic blanket, head to an open space and spend a day sunbathing. From the Harbour to Castle Park to College Green and the Downs, your options for sunbathing destinations are limitless. Just remember to wear plenty of suncream.

Charity Shopping

A slightly more Bristol-esque activity is to spend a day charity shopping around Bristol. Pack some headphones or bring a friend, and hit every charity shop along Gloucester Road, giving you a fun activity for the day and a perfect excuse to update your summer wardrobe. Bring Vinted to real life, get out and support local charities and gain a whole new outfit: A real win-win situation.

Pub

The most obvious of all activities is to spend an evening in a pub garden. Why not take the perfect excuse of the sun and the World Cup to go and get absolutely hammered in the pubs you’d visit every day during term-time? Get to Hope and Anchor or Highbury Vaults and enjoy a pint (or five) in the summer sun.

With that, the guide comes to an end. So get out, enjoy the Bristol sun, attend cool events (which we will be covering, so keep an eye out for content!) and most importantly, maintain that uni-trained liver and get super p*ssed!