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Gary Siders Sr

Dad Gary Siders Jr’s part in 16 kids rescued in Ohio, as ‘wretched’ details emerge

He’s been accused of ‘indoctrinating’ his wife

Kieran Galpin | News
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Gary Siders Jr is the alleged father of the 16 kids rescued in Ohio, and he’s now behind bars and facing close to 200 years in prison.

First responders dubbed the scenes “wretched”, according to AP, with many confessing that they still couldn’t get the smell out of their heads. The kids were seemingly kept in a tiny 12-by-12 room, which was covered in bugs and reeking of excrement.

Gary Siders Jr, Elizabeth Siders, Gary Siders Sr, and Christine Siders were arrested and charged with second-degree felony child endangerment last week.

Ahead of further details, here’s everything we’ve learned about the dad.

Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Gary Siders Jr was the reason the kids were found

Outside of the child abuse charges, Gary Siders Jr is also facing four counts of public indecency. Though details about the act are scarce, he exposed himself in public four times in May 2026.

With a warrant for his arrest, police ventured out to the property in Hamden, Ohio, to detain him. That’s when they stumbled upon the kids.

“We didn’t know there were going to be 16 kids there. It’s the type of thing that we’re not used to seeing here in America. Pure evil,” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said. “I didn’t actually go into the room where the kids were; I just looked through the door. That was yesterday. I can still smell it – I can’t get the smell off of me or away from me right now.”

His hearing has been granted a continuance

Credit: WSAZ

Credit: WSAZ

Gary Siders Jr has been given a lawyer, but Lee Roberts Jr is yet to meet his client in person. He’ll be defending the dad through both the child endangerment trial and the public indecency trial.

Currently, the lawyer is on holiday, so the judge granted a continuance on the public indecency hearing earlier this week.

He married Elizabeth Siders in 2008, when she was 15

Though Gary’s lawyer is yet to comment on the case, declining when asked by The New York Post, Elizabeth’s representation has been more forthcoming.

He revealed that Elizabeth and Gary Jr were married in 2008, when she was 15, and he was 18. Two months after the nuptials, which both sets of parents signed off on, she gave birth to their first child. They now have kids ages 18, 16, 15, 14, 13, 11, 10, eight, six, five, four (twins), two (twins), and 17 months (twins).

Elizabeth was ‘indoctrinated’ into the family

Elizabeth’s brother has been posting like crazy on Facebook, accusing the family of destroying his sister’s life. He even claimed that she was “indoctrinated” by Gary Jr.

“My sister just rapped her life up. Due to indoctrination. It is 100 per cent real,” he wrote. “I met this dude couple months ago. Shook my hand like a baby would super soft hands. Definitely never worked a day in his life.”

Thinking back, he should have “took him out that night. I was thinking about it but my sister. I was happy to see. Been 15 years. You lost touch with your family followed another look what happened.”

The couple experienced child loss

Though it’s widely reported that the Ohio couple had 16 kids, it turns out they actually had 18. Bailey Lee Siders and Faith Lee Siders were born in 2022, but they died just an hour after being born with “extreme prematurity.”

Bailey and Faith were born thoracopagus conjoined, meaning they were connected at the chest and upper abdomen. They passed away from “natural” causes shortly after birth, with the cause of death listed as respiratory.

More information is set to follow

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Featured image credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

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Kieran Galpin | News
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