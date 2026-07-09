Barbie: The Exhibition at Kelvingrove Museum – 2026 student review

5 hours ago

So, it seems that Glasgow’s summer is officially over. We were gifted with about a week of sun, and promptly returned to grey skies and rainy days soon after. This means that we all need to find something new to do, and I have the perfect solution.

Barbie: The Exhibition

Luckily, Glasgow boasts the Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery, which I am sure every student has visited at least once. This, to me, is the perfect way to spend time on a rainy summer day. I never get the chance to go during the semesters, what with the deadlines and the seminar readings, so Kelvingrove is the perfect indoor summer activity. And, this summer, Kelvingrove is host to Barbie: The Exhibition.

Open from 13th June – 18th October 2026, Barbie: The Exhibition is not only super interesting and educational, but fun! And with the popularity of the Barbie Movie just a couple of years ago, this exhibit is sure to draw attendance from all demographics. Even if you don’t get the chance to attend during the summer, it makes for the perfect chilled activity when students return to campus in September.

So, on a rainy Sunday, I made my way to Kelvingrove to experience the new exhibit. The first thing that caught my eye upon entering was, of course, the pink. And I’m not complaining. The exhibition details Barbie’s complete history, from the original doll in 1959 all the way through to Margot Robbie’s movie. Items on display included not just Barbie dolls from every era, but also games, design plans, outfits, and of course, Barbie’s Dream House. I found myself actually learning some things I didn’t know much about – for example, playing with dolls as children has been found to have a large benefit on social and emotional development.

I attended the exhibition with my mum, and we both had a lot of fun pointing out different dolls and toys that we each had. My mum showed me the most popular Barbie from her childhood, while we both enjoyed looking for the pink convertible car that my own Barbie drove circa 2009.

The cultural importance

Barbie: The Exhibition expertly details the doll’s role in culture. Not only do she and her accessories reflect the changing aesthetics in fashion, cars, and houses, but the Barbie brand holds its own role in defining culture. It begins by detailing the blonde’s origin story. Attendees learn that Barbie was created because Ruth Handler, co-founder, observed that ‘little girls just want to be bigger girls’. I was actually quite struck by this quote, and it stuck with me throughout the rest of the exhibit. Instead of giving young girls baby dolls and teaching them that their role is motherhood, Barbie presented whole new possibilities for the girls who played with her. The exhibition states that Barbie is a role model for young children, and contains a room focusing on representation through the doll. Barbie has shifted away from her original appearance in 1959, and now the doll is made to represent different races, body types, hair types, abilities, interests, and career paths.

I had particular fun looking at all of Barbie’s different career paths. In fact, I attended the exhibition the very same week that I graduated from UofG (This barbie is a journalism graduate!) and reading that Barbie not only went to space but also ran for president seven different times was actually exceptionally motivating. Something that I appreciate about the Barbie brand and character now I’m older is the fact that she has one stacked CV. I even found a Graduation Barbie in the gift shop, which I was more than tempted to buy for myself if I’m being totally honest.

After walking through the exhibit, and spending far too long browsing the gift shop, I decided my day in the West End didn’t need to end there. I grabbed an umbrella, because of course it was still raining, and went on a little walk over to campus. I even stopped to pick up my degree certificate mount from the university gift shop. I ended my rainy Glasgow summer day with a quick Blank Street matcha, and then headed home to look through some of the pictures I had taken earlier.

Kelvingrove’s Barbie: The Exhibition is the perfect way to spend a summer day in Glasgow, and will definitely be fun for all ages. I went with my mum, and I saw many younger kids there with their mums, dads, and grandparents, too. There were also a few solo attendees, so don’t feel discouraged if you’d like to go alone. The exhibition was entertaining, nostalgic, and surprisingly inspiring, so I recommend you all get tickets before October! And, if you see me attending my first day of my master’s program in all pink, well, now you know why!

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