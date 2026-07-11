I’ve only just realised that World Cup player Elliot Anderson is the brother of a Love Island lad

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Guys, I’ve only just realised that former Love Island lad Wil Anderson is the brother of World Cup England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Admittedly, Wil is a somewhat forgettable Islander, having starred in season 11 in 2024. He was largely coupled up with Uma Jammeh during the season, before being dumped when bombshell Reuben Collins chose her to couple up with. He returned alongside other dumped Islanders to vote others off.

Of course, that’s not the only connection Love Island has to professional football. 2025’s Giorgio Russo is the brother of England women’s player Alessia Russo.

Love Island’s Wil Anderson is really close with his brother Elliot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wil Anderson (@wilandersonn)

Elliot Anderson is currently playing in the World Cup for England, usually in the central midfielder or attacking midfielder position.

“Wow! Something I have dreamt of my whole life. Going to my first World Cup with England is my proudest moment yet,” he said after being picked for the England squad. “The hard work and dedication is paying off. I couldn’t have got to this point without the huge support from my family. Mum we are going to the World Cup.”

Elliot and Wil’s mum passed away earlier this year, so the latter has flown out to the US to support his brother.

“First few days stateside,” Wil wrote on Insta alongside some new America piccies.

Funnily enough, it was actually Wil who helped Elliot reach the football career of his dreams. They used to “kick the cr*p” out of him in the game, so it pushed him to be better. Just last year, the brothers helped “train” Elliot’s fitness.

Wil has shared a lot of pictures and videos from supporting his brother, dubbing the World Cup experience so far “surreal.”

Talk about a claim to fame.

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Featured image credit: Instagram