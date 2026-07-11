We asked Liverpool students what they’re doing this summer instead of an internship

5 hours ago

After a second semester that stretched on for an eternity, a well-deserved summer has finally arrived. And with it? Internship season.

While some of the university’s most committed students are already on their second work placement, not everyone is as dedicated.

We caught up with Liverpool students to find out what exactly they’re getting up to this summer if they weren’t lucky enough to secure that elusive summer internship.

Back-to-back holidaying

Know someone who has spent more time at Manchester Airport more than their Smithdown bedroom this year? You’re not alone: it seems every single person in Liverpool has a housemate who has spent their time off almost exclusively in a different time zone.

They’ve been away so long you’re wondering if they’ve permanently moved to Santorini, or Crete, or Mauritius, or Madeira … actually their Instagram stories are moving so fast we’ve completely lost track.

Working

Securing a corporate internship is tough, but you know what’s tougher? Surviving a summer when you’ve got an unhinged (and frankly borderline psychotic) manager who apparently needs you in Every. Single. Day.

While your mates are soaking up the sun in a beer garden, you’re trying to diffuse an argument between a middle-aged man and the self-checkout he’s chosen to pick a fight with. And that’s before you have to clean up a smashed bottle of wine in the middle of a rush.

Good luck getting a weekend off when you’re on the rota for eternity x

‘Finding themselves’ abroad

While you’re deep in the throes of customer service misery, there is always one person living your dream life.

Whether they’re halfway through a chaotic European interrailing route or living out their ultimate Eat Pray Love fantasy in Bali, you can guarantee they are having the time of their lives reliving their “gap yah” glory days.

Didn’t they tell you they swam with the turtles?

The dreaded August resits

While most of us have successfully blocked out all memory of last semester’s modules, others are currently forced to re-learn an entire year’s worth of content at warp speed.

There is truly nothing quite like the looming threat of having to repeat the year to turn a chronic procrastinator into a model student. After all, there are some things you just cannot face doing twice, and second year is definitely one of them.

Pub Dwelling

Seriously, check on your unemployed friends this summer. There is a very high chance they have taken up permanent residency in their local pub garden.

In fact, they’ve probably transitioned from drinking back-to-back pints to actually picking up shifts behind the bar just to fund their habit. There are only so many days you can sit in the same spot before you end up on a first-name basis with the bouncer, anyway.

So, there we have it: a quick rundown of what Liverpool students are actually up to this summer, outside of making LinkedIn connections like their life depends on it.

Whether you’re trapped behind a cash register or stuck in a three-hour queue at airport security, just take comfort in knowing you’re definitely not alone.