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Manchester named top UK city for independant coffee shops – here’s where to get your caffeine fix

Consider this your official excuse to go café hopping

Alisa Pasha | Guides
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Manchester has been recognised as one of the UK’s top cities for independent coffee lovers in a new study celebrating the country’s thriving café culture.

The Capital on Tap report found the city has enough independent coffee shops to visit a different one every day of the year, helping it secure 13th place in the national rankings.

While Brighton, Norwich and Swansea took the top three spots, Manchester’s vibrant mix of neighbourhood cafés and speciality coffee houses earned it a place among the UK’s best destinations for coffee enthusiasts.

Whether you’re after a cosy study spot, the perfect flat white or somewhere to catch up with friends, these are some of the best independent cafés Manchester has to offer.

Tabitha’s Coffee

Named after the owners’ cat, Tabitha’s is a tucked-away gem on Deansgate Mews. It is the kind of place you visit once and then suddenly recommend to everyone like you discovered it yourself.

The coffee is genuinely next level with new flavours every season, plus the staff are super friendly. It is a bit pricier than your average chain run, but I promise you won’t leave thinking it wasn’t worth it.

Ezra & Gil

In Hebrew, Ezra means ‘helper’ and Gil means ‘happiness’, which is pretty much the exact vibe of this Northern Quarter favourite. There’s usually a queue snaking out the door during busy hours but the food and coffee make it worth the wait.

Expect strong brunch plates, reliably good coffee, and a constant hum of people. E&G have also opened a second branch on Peter Street, so whichever side of the city you’re on, happiness is never too far away.

Just Between Friends

A bit of a Manchester staple at this point, Just Between Friends has built a solid reputation for being reliably good without trying too hard.

It is popular for a reason — strong coffee, decent food, and a laid-back vibe that works for everything from catch-ups to solo laptop sessions.

Department Coffee

Not your standard coffee stop — Department likes to experiment. The menu changes, the drinks get creative, and the Mont Blanc is a must-try if you’re into something sweet and slightly extra.

It’s also a solid working spot: spacious, loads of seating options from bar seats to lounge-style areas and free WiFi.

Good coffee, good food, and a surprisingly productive atmosphere if you need to lock in with university assignments.

Companio

via Google Maps

If you’ve seen aesthetic café posts on your Instagram feed, there’s a good chance Companio is somewhere in there. Known for its insane baked goods and really strong coffee, it’s the kind of place that makes you consider becoming ‘a person who journals in cafés’.

It’s calm, cosy and ideal for a slow morning or a midweek reset. Come for a pastry, stay longer than planned, and leave feeling vaguely like you’ve got your life together.

Fig & Sparrow

All soft lighting, sanded wood and pastel tones, Fig & Sparrow is one of the Northern Quarter’s cutest coffee spots. It’s small, but in a cosy ‘you’ll want to stay longer than planned’ kind of way.

They serve speciality coffees alongside teas, plus their own house blends if you’re feeling indecisive. The brunch is seriously underrated too. As a bonus, you can grab a seat by the window and do your favourite hobby: people-watching.

Of course, this is just a snapshot of Manchester’s independent coffee scene. The city is packed with plenty more spots worth exploring, from Hampton & Vouis and Idle Hands to Artista Perfetto and Fort Coffee.

Whether you are after somewhere to study, catch up with friends or just justify another iced latte, there is always somewhere new to try.

Alisa Pasha | Guides
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