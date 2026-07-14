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Why Costa Concordia’s Manrico Giampedroni was convicted and how long he spent in jail

Netflix’s Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea missed out the details

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Netflix’s new documentary Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea retells the shocking story of the Costa Concordia ship which sank in 2012, but it misses out details of Manrico Giampedroni’s conviction. Here’s how long he got in jail.

The cruise ship operated by the Italian cruise line Costa Crociere sank on 13th January 2012 after crashing into some rocks near Giglio Island, and 32 people sadly lost their lives.

Five people were convicted in total, including the cruise’s hotel manager, Manrico Giampedroni, who was interviewed in Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea.

Manrico was the last person to be rescued from the ship after being trapped in the restaurant for 36 hours with a broken leg, and was convicted the following year.

Credit: Netflix

Costa Concordia hotel manager Manrico Giampedroni’s conviction and jail time

On 20th July 2013, Manrico was found guilty of negligence after not carrying out the correct evacuation protocols in the Costa Concordia disaster and was given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence. He accepted a plea deal and never actually spent any time in prison.

The 71-year-old, who was 57 at the time of the disaster, was convicted because he failed to properly carry out evacuation procedures. Prosecutors argued that it was his responsibility as the hotel manager to help evacuate passengers who were trapped in their cabins, which he didn’t do, La Nazione reports.

However, he has also been praised by many people for staying on board the ship during the evacuation and was given a gold medal for valour in his hometown in 2022. Giampedroni is widely considered a hero in the disaster, and there are estimates that he helped more than 200 people escape.

The hotel manager returned to work for Costa Cruises after the 2012 disaster, but has now retired and lives away from the public eye. In the Netflix documentary, Manrico revealed he never had any children, but it’s not clear whether he has a wife.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Costa Concordia Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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