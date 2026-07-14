Warwick students deliver a clear verdict: Nine in 10 would recommend the university

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The latest National Student Survey places Warwick firmly among the strongest performers in the UK, as 89.8 per cent of Warwick students said they would recommend the university to future applicants in NSS 2026.

The result is a sharp 4.4 percentage point increase from the previous year.

The university outperformed the sector benchmark in six of the seven key categories, falling just on par for assessment and feedback. Academic support led the way at 92.5 per cent, with learning resources at 92.3 per cent and teaching at 91.1 per cent.

For the second year running, students awarded the highest marks to how clearly staff explain things at 95.4 per cent and how intellectually stimulating their courses are at 93.5 per cent. Contact with teaching staff scored 93.4 per cent.

Student voice, which relates to whether students feel their feedback is listened to and acted upon, showed one of the most impressive gains, climbing from 80.9 per cent to 84.3 per cent and now sitting comfortably above the national average.

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President at the University of Warwick, said: “This year’s National Student Survey results show that 89.8 per cent of our students would recommend Warwick to future students. It is a reflection of the dedication of colleagues across the university who work every day to support our students to learn, grow and succeed.”

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Alongside recent rankings of seventh in the UK in the Complete University Guide 2027 and 68th in the QS World University Rankings 2027, Warwick has had an impressive year in regards to league tables and student satisfaction.

Warwick’s response rate stood at 74.4 per cent among finalists, higher than the UK average, as part of a national survey that drew over 360,000 responses.

Ruth Hannant and Polly Payne, Chief Executives of the Office for Students, added: “We’re pleased to see that the proportion of students in England who view their higher education experience positively has increased for another year running.

“That should give us all confidence in the ability of our universities and colleges to deliver the high quality teaching, learning, and support that every student is entitled to.”

These NSS figures add to Warwick’s strong run across national and international rankings this year. The message from students is unambiguous: Warwick is doing something right.

Featured image via Unsplash