More than 2,700 deaths in May and June were due to the heatwave, Met Office confirms

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The Met Office has today said more than 2,700 deaths in the UK during May and June were a result of the heatwaves. It’s been reported than 2,700 people are thought to have died from heat-related causes during the May and June heatwaves in England and Wales.

The Met Office said of those deaths, it’s estimated that 42 per cent died as a result of the extra heat caused by human-induced warming. The UK is set to have more extreme weather this week, as temperatures could yet again exceed 30°C. Amber and yellow heat health alerts have been issued.

The UK has already seen record-breaking nine days this year, where temperatures reached 34°C or higher, two more than the previous record years of 1976 and 2020. It is also the first year in the UK weather record to see temperatures reach 35°C or higher in May, June and July.

Temperatures peaked at 35.2°C today at Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire This means 2026 has now broken even more temperature records 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/tjsR21oA1p — Met Office (@metoffice) July 10, 2026

In its findings, The Met Office said 550 people are estimated to have died due to heat related causes during the May heatwave (21-29 May 2026), and a further 2,200 during the June heatwave (18-28 June 2026) in England and Wales.

Approximately 59 per cent of the deaths in May, and 38 per cent in June, are attributable to the additional heat added by human-caused climate change. Across both events, that amounts to about 42 per cent of heat-related deaths.

Daytime maximum temperatures across England and Wales are now roughly 3-4°C hotter than they would have been without human-induced climate change, raising the health risks associated with these heatwaves. Without this extra warming, temperatures of this severity would have been far less likely to occur.

The heat is on the move and will shift westwards over the coming days Temperatures will also slowly drop from their current peak, but many across England and Wales will still remain above their heatwave threshold 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/NaT9UBWZO8 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 10, 2026

Dr. Mark McCarthy, Manager of Climate Attribution at the Met Office said: “2026 has been exceptional for the two early season heatwaves in May and June. These have smashed records that had stood from May 1944 and June 1976 respectively. For the time of year these events were extreme, even in our warmer climate.

“However, it is clear that human-caused climate change is leading to more frequent and more intense summer heatwaves. This intensification is driving many impacts, including those affecting human health and mortality and other issues, such as agriculture, effects on transport infrastructure and biodiversity.”

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