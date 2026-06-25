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Do 18/27 of these while surviving the weather and you’re officially having a posh-girl heatwave

If your fridge has an ice machine, you’re a posh girl

Zoe Lavender | Guides
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It is that time of the year again, where the British public wishes for some sun and receives a scorching 30 degree heatwave instead.

Everyone is stuck in the sweltering trenches of using crowded public transport and standing in the freezer aisle of supermarkets for way too long. Inside is not much better either as families race to get fans out the loft, squeezing water bottles in the freezer and fighting over who gets to shower first. We all know the drill.

Well, not everyone does.

Posh girls have it easy. They are driven about in air conditioned Range Rovers, wearing luxury branded sunglasses with a Starbucks frappe in hand.

So, how posh are you in surviving the heatwave? Keep count.

1. You blast your air-conditioning unit

Let’s cut to the chase – this is peak posh girl behaviour. Normally, people have screeching, old fans stored in the loft throughout the year never mind a whole air conditioning unit.

2. Your cold drink choice is a Starbucks frappe

Bonus points if you buy the largest size available.

3. You’re on holiday

Any posh holiday destinations include Maldives, South of France or anywhere in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, everyone else faces high temperatures without a white, sandy beach or a clear sea in sight.

4. Your family car is a Range Rover

We all know the luxury of those cars in warmer weather with working air conditioning in the front and back seats of the car.

5. You have a luxurious fridge

If your fridge either has double doors, water dispenser or even an ice machine, then you are having a posh girl cooling experience.

6. You exclusively eat Haagen-Dazs ice cream

Whether you go to Waitrose or M&S to buy some or its already in your freezer, whereas everyone else savours Fab ice lollies as a special treat.

7. Wearing capri trousers

That’s right, they’re back. It’s only the posh girls in central London styling these on a hot summer day.

8. You buy new summer outfits

Somehow, the mass amounts of clothes in your wardrobe are not enough for the high temperatures.

9. You take cold showers or baths in your ensuite bathroom

If you already have an ensuite bathroom then you’re bordering posh girl territory. If you have a bath in your ensuite then, you are definitely a posh girl.

10. Your house has a pool

If the answer is yes, there’s no point of the rest of this list. Owning a pool in the UK is top tier posh girl.

11. Your dad buys a new barbecue

It is British dad tradition to whip out the rusting barbecue that is probably older than you, as soon as temperatures rise.

12. You have Caesar salads for lunch

Whether you are eating out or having food at home prepared by your private chef, a Caesar salad is a mandatory summer meal for a posh girl.

13. Sunbathe in the garden

Imagine this, a sun lounger under a gazebo with a magazine in hand, this is a posh girl heatwave activity.

14. Wearing luxury branded sunglasses

Those outrageous prices for a pair of sunglasses that you will inevitably lose or break in the next two weeks.

15. Your parents discuss staying at the cottage in the countryside

It’s probably bigger than everyone else’s normal homes.

16. Booked a hotel room at the Hilton for the aircon

And nobody in your family questions it.

17. Having a Shark ChillPill

Not one of those plastic hand-held fans that you get for free but a fan like the Shark ChillPill.

18. You go on a spa day

Clearly a reasonable day trip out that doesn’t require a special occasion.

19. Wearing blue and white striped summer clothing

This famous pattern on linen trousers or shirts is the posh girl summer uniform.

20. You buy glasses of water from corner shops

Everyone will need some water when outside in the extreme heat, but regular people just buy cheaper plastic bottles of water.

21. You go on a family trip to Cornwall

Especially visiting Watergate Bay, eating at a Rick Stein restaurant and staying in a front seaside view apartment.

22. You eat TruFru chocolate covered fruit instead of making your own

Hot temperatures are a curse but also a gift for dipping strawberries into melted chocolate, as a core summer memory. Posh girls skip out on this summer activity by eating it straight out the frozen packet via TruFru.

23. Mum and Dad take time off work to look after you

You just need all the attention in this heat – Mum’s, Dad’s and their servants.

24. Sunbathe on your balcony

Yes, posh girls have balconies and they love to sunbathe or relax in the shade during hot temperatures.

25. You use a Stanley cup to carry your ice cold water

Any water bottle could do the same job but all the posh girls use Stanley cups

26. Have an acai bowl for breakfast

These embody a posh girl hot summer with the more extravagant toppings, the posher. What happened to a classic piece of toast?

27. You don’t have an ice lolly

Zero ice lollies in the hot weather is 100 percent posh girl behaviour.

Results

0-8: You are a typical person experiencing the great depths of the heatwave just like everyone else.

9-17: You’ve picked up some posh girl habits when it comes to the hot weather. Don’t worry not too much to be known as a posh girl but definitely consider hiding your Stanley cup.

18-26: You are fully submerged in posh girl territory from the daily Caesar salads to the ice maker in your fridge.

27/27: Congratulations. You are officially a posh girl surviving in a heatwave. You are more than ready to spend during a heatwave.

More on: Posh University
Zoe Lavender | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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