Olivia Rodrigo really booked every pop girly for Daisy Chain Festival: Inside the line-up

Festival stage of Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye and others joined by special guests

5 hours ago

Yesterday, Olivia Rodrigo announced her very own new music festival called Daisy Chain Field.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Olivia explained one-off event aims to unite women and girls through women-led businesses and makers, creative installations and especially its all-female music performer line-up.

The festival also aims to unite women and girls through all proceeds going towards its non-profit organisation partners

It is set to take place this year on Saturday 29th August, located at Great Park in California.

The Daisy Chain Field website tells a mission statement for the festival, describing the name as: “Daisies are wild and beautiful. As a chain, they are strong and unbreakable”. So, let’s see which girl power singers are performing.

Olivia Rodrigo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo is so far the pop girly of 2026 with the release of her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, earlier this June.

As the organiser of the event, it would make sense that she does not miss her own festival. Listeners are expecting the festival to launch live songs from her new album and perhaps hint at her Unraveled tour setlist which begins a month after.

Chappell Roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

Chappell Roan is set to feature as performer, despite her online controversy earlier this year.

Although there are no signs of new music being released anytime soon, fans are still excited for Chappell’s classic hits of Pink Pony Club and HOT TO GO!

Doechii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii)

The swamp princess is making a return to the main stage, we need a green carpet pronto.

Fans are expecting Doechii to debut RUNWAY live, which is her most recent song in collaboration with Lady Gaga for the hit sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2.

KATSEYE

This culturally diverse girl group has been dominating the music scene with their new single Pinky Up as well as, the upcoming release of their new EP Wild in early August.

Listeners are anticipating a performance of new songs that could potentially hint for their upcoming tour.

There’s also a clear fan divide for whether Manon (KATSEYE’s sixth member who has been on hiatus) will return for this event, with no official announcement. It would be the most empowering girl bond event ever if she did return!

Mitski

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitski (@mitskileaks)

Mitski is set to return to California from her world tour of her album released this year Nothing’s About to Happen to Me.

It is clear that fans are looking forward to performances of her new album as well as some of her greatest hits. A busy yet iconic woman.

Not only is there a wide range of female singers set to perform at the festival, there will also be special guests, featuring Stevie Knicks, Karen O and Sarah Mclachlan.

Whilst their role as special guests remain unknown, but we can guess it will involve special covers of their music in collaboration with the other female performers.

Featured images via Instagram @katseyeworld @oliviarodrigo @doechii