Kate Cassidy reveals she’s been dumped by new boyfriend after ‘comparing him to Liam Payne’

5 hours ago

Kate Cassidy has shared that she’s been dumped by her new boyfriend, and admitted things ended after she found herself constantly comparing him to her ex, Liam Payne. Kate and Liam were dating for around two years, before he died in 2024.

Earlier this year, Kate said that she felt ready to date again after losing Liam, and had shared that she was seeing someone new. However, in a new video, she has said that he has since dumped her.

“I got broken up with, I got dumped you guys,” she said. “I’ve been super MIA online here about my updated dating situation going on, that is because I recently met someone. I feel like things were moving super fast kind of, if you know me, you know I have a tendency of moving fast.

“Let’s just name this guy Joe. Joe was really sweet and I feel like he was kind of like a lot of things I wanted in a guy. He’s really super low-key, he doesn’t have any social media which I actually really liked. I met his family, he took me on a trip, things were going really well, really quick.”

However, Kate then said things changed, and she started to compare “Joe” to Liam Payne. She continued: “I f*cked up. Dating after losing somebody that you genuinely thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with is really tough because I physically look for Liam in every single guy that I meet.

“If they don’t hit all the check marks, I tend to either back away or almost resent this person and it’s so crazy. There were certain times where I would get so angry with this guy because I physically would be like, ‘oh Liam would do this so why aren’t you doing this?’

“Or he would do something and I would be like, ‘Liam would never do that, why are you doing that?’ He texted me yesterday and [said] we should go our separate ways because it’s just too much and I understand.

“I feel sad because I don’t like losing people and I feel like especially in the beginning of a situationship, it’s so fun and you’re so excited to see where it goes.”

The comments section of the video was filled with people supporting her, and saying time will change things. “Liam would be proud of you for putting yourself out there again,” one person kindly wrote.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @katecass.