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Cheryl Bear Liam Payne fortune trust

Friends reveal real reason Cheryl doesn’t want Bear to receive Liam Payne’s huge fortune now

He won’t get full access to funds until he’s 25

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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The huge fortune left behind by Liam Payne is set to go to his son Bear, but the nine-year-old won’t be getting unrestricted access to the money any time soon, so here’s why Cheryl put it in a trust.

New court documents recently confirmed that Bear is the sole beneficiary of Liam’s estate. The property has been valued at more than £21 million. Liam died in October 2024 without leaving a will. So, his assets are being managed by administrators, including his former partner Cheryl Tweedy.

So, why is the money being placed into a trust?

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A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

According to probate documents, part of Liam’s estate can be used now for Bear’s benefit. But the remainder is expected to be held in trust until he reaches adulthood. Reports have also suggested Cheryl would prefer Bear not to have full control of the money until he is much older.

Sources close to Cheryl have said her main concern is protecting her son. And giving him as normal a childhood as possible. One friend told The Sun, “Protecting Bear is Cheryl’s priority in life. She is a devoted mother and will do everything she can to take care of him.”

They added, “Cheryl knows how difficult it can be to live in the public eye. And she has shielded Bear from that as much as she can.”

The source continued, “Inheriting this amount of money at a young age is enough to have the potential to send anyone sidewards. And that is what she wants to protect Bear from.”

Basically, Bear should be old enough to make informed decisions before receiving full access to such a large sum of money. The friend claimed, “For Cheryl, she feels that she wants Bear to be of an age where he can make informed decisions about the money.”

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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