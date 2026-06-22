The huge sum Liam Payne left his son Bear has been revealed in new court documents

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The huge sum of money Liam Payne left his son Bear has been revealed in new court documents. Liam died aged 31, when he fell from the third floor of a hotel in 2024.

His son Bear is now nine-years-old, and is the sole beneficiary of the singer’s £21million fortune, as agreed in the High Court. Probate documents have now shown Liam Payne’s estate can be used immediately to “benefit” Bear Gray Payne.

New Letters of Administration have meant that parts of the estate can potentially be spent to help Bear now, with the remainder required to be placed in trust for him until he is aged 18.

Liam Payne had not made a will when he passed away, and his former partner Cheryl Tweedy and music industry lawyer Richard Bray were named as administrators of his estate. This gave them power to collect his assets.

Liam’s estate has been valued at just over £21million. It includes his five-bedroom home at Chalfont St Giles, Bucks, which he bought for £3.25million in 2021 to be closer to his son following his split from Cheryl.

It’s been reported that Liam’s girlfriend when he passed away, Kate Cassidy, has no intention of appealing against the decision. She has the right to, but has always said their relationship was nothing to do with money. Kate reportedly received a £20k monthly allowance from Liam, and it was reported she might have been able to claim some of his estate.

She told The Sun: “So you know when people come and point a finger at me saying, ‘You took an allowance and you had living expenses,’ or whatever, at the end of the day it’s nobody’s business except for me and Liam.

“I never [asked him for money]. Yeah, it’s upsetting but it’s just about having thick skin and I’m never going to let anybody tell me how my relationship was with Liam. The only two people that really know how strong a relationship was are me and Liam.”

Liam tragically passed away when he fell from Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16th, 2024.

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