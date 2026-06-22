The Tab

The huge sum Liam Payne left his son Bear has been revealed in new court documents

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has spoken out about the money

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The huge sum of money Liam Payne left his son Bear has been revealed in new court documents. Liam died aged 31, when he fell from the third floor of a hotel in 2024.

His son Bear is now nine-years-old, and is the sole beneficiary of the singer’s £21million fortune, as agreed in the High Court. Probate documents have now shown Liam Payne’s estate can be used immediately to “benefit” Bear Gray Payne.

New Letters of Administration have meant that parts of the estate can potentially be spent to help Bear now, with the remainder required to be placed in trust for him until he is aged 18.

Liam Payne had not made a will when he passed away, and his former partner Cheryl Tweedy and music industry lawyer Richard Bray were named as administrators of his estate. This gave them power to collect his assets.

Liam’s estate has been valued at just over £21million. It includes his five-bedroom home at Chalfont St Giles, Bucks, which he bought for £3.25million in 2021 to be closer to his son following his split from Cheryl.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy

via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

It’s been reported that Liam’s girlfriend when he passed away, Kate Cassidy, has no intention of appealing against the decision. She has the right to, but has always said their relationship was nothing to do with money. Kate reportedly received a £20k monthly allowance from Liam, and it was reported she might have been able to claim some of his estate.

She told The Sun: “So you know when people come and point a finger at me saying, ‘You took an allowance and you had living expenses,’ or whatever, at the end of the day it’s nobody’s business except for me and Liam.

“I never [asked him for money]. Yeah, it’s upsetting but it’s just about having thick skin and I’m never going to let anybody tell me how my relationship was with Liam. The only two people that really know how strong a relationship was are me and Liam.”

Liam tragically passed away when he fell from Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16th, 2024.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock. 

More on: Celebrity liam payne Music One Direction
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

cleaner exposes before Liam Payne death

Hotel cleaner speaks out for first time exposing exactly what happened before Liam Payne’s death

Liam Payne

Liam Payne’s girlfriend finally reveals why she really flew home two days before he died

kate cassidy liam payne girlfriend one direction heard news of his death

Kate Cassidy shares how she found out tragic news of boyfriend Liam Payne’s death

Latest

University College London launches partnership with three non-profit Gaza universities

Cassandra Fong

The agreements set out plans for academic exchange and collaboration

Remember PewDiePie? Here’s a look at what the YouTuber is doing now, in 2026

Ellissa Bain

He was the most subscribed YouTuber in the world for almost a decade

Cardiff grad and sports presenter thanks college for inspiring him to reconnect with language

Harry Youlten

Lloyd Lewis stressed the importance of language learning at uni

Ranked: The 20 UK universities with lowest student satisfaction in 2027 – Edinburgh third worst

Olivia Duggan

Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and King’s College London all appear in the bottom 20 for student satisfaction despite their global reputations

The chilling five words Reagan’s mother said to Taylor Parker after she was sentenced

Ellissa Bain

She looked directly at her in court as she said them

Rumour Dua Lipa is pregnant

Um, so what’s actually going on with Dua Lipa and all the rumours she’s pregnant?!

Hayley Soen

‘I’m eating for two now’

‘She looked okay’: Police officer shares what happened to the baby Taylor Parker abducted

Ellissa Bain

The infant was alive in the hospital

Yikes! Yet another Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have officially broken up

Hayley Soen

Are there any left?

The huge sum Liam Payne left his son Bear has been revealed in new court documents

Hayley Soen

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has spoken out about the money

Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

Actor playing Aegon reveals how Helaena’s ‘wooden throne’ prophecy could change his HOTD ending

Suchismita Ghosh

Her prophecy matters more than you think

Amazon delivery driver jailed after earning £300k by sitting exams for Liverpool uni students

Mary Rossiter

Shahid Adnan was jailed for three years for committing large scale fraud

This ex-Liverpool pupil is about to represent Norway at the World Cup

Hannah Auckland

Move over Trent, there’s another local lad preparing for football’s biggest stage.

pins

The dark reason Iran’s World Cup team all wear pins with the number 168 on

Kieran Galpin

It may or may not break the rules

University of Liverpool halls shortlisted for Global Student Living awards

Mary Rossiter

The halls have been named finalists in the ‘Best University Housing’ categor

Lancaster University’s Biggest Name on Campus 2026: Your winner revealed!

Erin Malik

After six stages of nominations and voting, you have chosen your winner…

Liverpool Guild deputy president delivers anti-misogyny petition to Downing Street

Mary Rossiter

Holly Thompson is co-leading the petition to make misogyny a hate crime.

Tube trains seats middle

I thought Tube trains were designed badly until I found out why the seats are at the sides

Suchismita Ghosh

I genuinely had no idea

Here’s who Halle from Love Island’s famous parents are, because they’re a huge deal

Ellissa Bain

She’s a big nepo baby

Woman sentenced after OnlyFans model dies from illegal butt injection in hotel room

Ellissa Bain

She passed away the following day

Tina from Love Island 2026

‘Flirty, fun’: Inside the party-filled shot girl life of new northern Love Island babe Tina

Hayley Soen

I need to be her bestie