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Sequins to shawls: A glimpse of all the best looks at Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour

The ties are giving conference at 5pm, Harry at 8pm

Harriet Edwards | Guides
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Everyone WAKE UP! Harry Styles has returned from the world of running marathons and looking mysterious on Lime Bikes and is treating us with a whopping 12 nights at Wembley Stadium.

As we all know, the second most exciting thing about going to a concert, after seeing Harry in the flesh, obvs, is seeing everyone’s outfits. Whether it’s a sea of feather boas, or in this case business casual, there is definitely a theme for each tour.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best dressed concert-goers so far. Use this as inspo if you survived the Ticketmaster war to get those golden tickets, or just have a nosey whilst you watch the entire concert through TikToks.

All things sequins

@altentionplease

are y’all going business casual or as the occasional disco ? i think it’s obvious what im doing 💀 #kissco #harrystyles #kissallthetimediscoocasionally #outfitinspiration #kattdo

♬ Dance No More – Harry Styles

Staying on the sequin hype, a lot of listeners this year decided to take the disco into their own hands and wore an entirely embellished skirt and top. The colours are definitely striking, and if a light hits the skirt at an angle they’ll act as a disco ball for the stadium. A win win if you ask me.

Ties

@amy_skelton

Harry styles tie dress tutorial 💿✨🕺#harrystyles #fangirl #togethertogether #diy #outfitinspo

♬ Coming Up Roses – Harry Styles

Now onto the star of the show, the ties. At first, I’m ashamed to admit that I was unsure. A tie? Like, out of your dad’s wardrobe? Surely not. But oh, how wrong I was.

With Harry back at “work”, it’s no surprise that the outfit theme has fully embraced corpcore, with a healthy dose of disco thrown in for good measure. Ties have become the accessory of the tour, embellished with beads and sequins, painted on, worn as belts and scarves… the list goes on. Someone even made an entire dress out of, you guessed it, ties. They seem to be the accessory of the tour and honestly, I’m here for it. It seems the tie is the new cowboy hat – who would’ve thought?

Off the shoulder shawls

@nicolebuttx

harry we’re ready for uuu⭐️🕺🏽 #wembleyn2 #harrystyles outfits @nadine @Libby

♬ Shania x woman Harry styles hslot transition – Paisley Mae🍓🍒🎀

Second to ties is a knitted sequin shawl. It’s cool, breezy, and shields your shoulders from the 38 degree heatwave which is looming over us all. Stylish and useful. These Harries sported a Glastonbury-esque outfit of mini skirts and shawls, topping off the getup with a funky belt.

Colour!

@usercooldudeyay

soz have another one😋😋😋baby tee from @sadieslore #fyp #harrystyles #transition #outfitinspo #harrystylesconcertoutfit

♬ original sound – Amelia styles🍉💐🏠

If we haven’t learnt already from Love On Tour, Harry loves a pop of colour. This outfit hits all the marks. Tie around waist, lots of jewellery, fun hair, and lots of colour!

Cool eyeshadow

@lilysloveofmakeup

I can’t find who I got this hack from now but it’s sooo much easier than the clingfilm technique! 🤩💋🪩 #lipprint #lipstickmakeup #harrystylesmakeup #kissallthetimediscooccassionally #makeuphack

♬ original sound – ★

Now THIS is inventive. Best dressed doesn’t just come down to clothes, makeup is part of the outfit. This is right on theme, I just hope it didn’t sweat off by the third song.

Curtain rail…?

@stargirlkyra

no smart casual around here #harrystyles #hs4 #kattdo #kissco #kisscooutfit

♬ Dance No More – Harry Styles

Last but cur-tainly not least (pardon the pun). This one is definitely something no one expected. Yes it’s glitzy. Is it a curtain rail? Also yes. I’m not sure if this one is going to turn into a trend or is just a one off, but it’s definitely unique to say the least. Whilst you’re dancing make sure to keep an eye out for any poles swinging your way, just a warning.

Other honourable mentions

@britishvogue

Last night, #HarryStyles kicked off his historic 12-night run in London for the TogetherTogetherTour, but what were fans wearing for #WembleyN1?

♬ original sound – Sarah <3

Who’s opinion on outfits is better to trust than British Vogue itself. On its socials it showed lots of sparkles, lots of ties, and lots of DIY. If your aim is to be unique, then a plain white shirt, some glitter glue, and your imagination are your best friends (but not in a school leavers shirt kind of way). In particular the outfits that are full of sequins are some of the most eye catching. If only Harry had vision that reached the top of Wembley stadium back row…

featured image via TikTok @lilysloveofmakeup @nicolebuttx @amy_skelton

More on: Fashion Harry Styles Trends
Harriet Edwards | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
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