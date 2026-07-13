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Connor Murphy documentary Thailand death

Looksmaxxing influencer was making a secret documentary in his final days before death in Thailand

It was going to be about biohacking

Suchismita Ghosh | News
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Connor Murphy was reportedly working on a documentary about looksmaxxing and biohacking in the weeks before his death, with new details emerging about what the fitness influencer was doing before the incident in Thailand.

The YouTuber gained millions of followers through bodybuilding, self-improvement and looksmaxxing content before his death. In his final days, he was involved in making a documentary.

According to TMZ, sources familiar with the project said the documentary was going to be about looksmaxxing and biohacking, two online trends focused on improving appearance, health and physical performance.

Looksmaxxing has become popular in some online communities where people share ways to improve their appearance through things like fitness, grooming and lifestyle changes. Biohacking involves using methods such as diets, supplements and other techniques that people believe can improve their body and mind.

Sources said Murphy and a friend in Thailand had become well-known in those areas, so the documentary team chose to follow them for the project.

A production team had already travelled to Thailand and filmed at least once for the project, according to the report. Sources said the team planned another filming trip before Murphy’s death. Sources said Murphy told people he was making the documentary for Hulu, but they have not confirmed this.

In the months before his death, people who spoke to Murphy said he appeared to be doing well.

One source told the news outlet that Murphy seemed happy and spoke normally. And he did not show any behaviour that caused concern during a conversation in May. The source added that while Murphy had not fully seemed like himself after his mental health struggles during the COVID pandemic, he appeared to be in control of his actions at the time.

Connor Murphy died on 8 July after an incident at the luxury home he was renting in Bang Phli, Thailand. According to Thai authorities, police were called after reports of unusual behaviour at the property before Murphy later entered a nearby lake. His death remains under investigation, and full autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.

His close friend Austin Wayne also shared a tribute after his death. He said the Connor he knew privately was different from the online personality people saw.

“Connor is incredibly chill in real life,” Austin said. “He’s probably one of the most calm people I think I’ve ever met.”

He added that Murphy could switch into a more extreme online persona for content. But would quickly return to being himself afterwards.

The investigation into Murphy’s death is ongoing.

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Suchismita Ghosh | News
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