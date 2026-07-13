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We now know the specifics of the four indecency charges the dad of 16 rescued kids is facing

The charges are being treated as separate from the 16 counts of child endangerment

Kieran Galpin | News
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Gary Siders Jr is reportedly the biological father of all 16 kids that the police rescued from “deplorable” conditions in Hamden, Ohio.

The kids were discovered earlier this month when police sought to carry out an arrest warrant for Gary Siders Jr. Gary, alongside his wife and parents, were arrested and charged with second-degree felony child endangerment. The judge set a $300,000 bond for each of them, but grandfather Gary Siders Sr has since been released for medical reasons.

However, outside of what could land the family in prison for decades, the father of 16 is set to appear in court for unrelated incidents.

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

We know the details of Gary Siders Jr’s alleged public indecency

Last week, Gary Siders Jr was due in court for what was described as four counts of public indecency. The hearing was set to happen even before the viral story of 16 kids, but his lawyer was unable to make it. The judge granted a continuance, with the hearing now happening at a later date.

When the story initially broke, Gary Siders Jr’s alleged crimes were only described as public indecency. Obviously, this is a broad term that covers a range of crimes like public urination, nudity in public, lewd and s*xual behaviour, disorderly behaviour, and looking at x-rated materials in public.

Credit: NBC

Credit: NBC

Now we know more details about his alleged crimes, with the four instances of public indecency taking place in the same week at the end of May. May 23, May 27, May 29, and May 31, to be more specific.

Back then, Gary Siders Jr allegedly flashed his private parts at his neighbours on Ohmer Street. It’s not clear if they were separate neighbours or the same ones each time.

His next hearing for the four unrelated charges is July 23.

Counted as fourth-degree misdemeanours, each charge carries a potential sentence of 45 days – making the total sentence around 180 days if found guilty. This is in addition to the 192 years he’s facing for child endangerment.

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Featured image credit: WSAZ/NBC

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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