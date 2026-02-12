New Odeon Luxe opens in Cabot Circus

3 hours ago

The brand new Odeon Luxe cinema opens today in Cabot Circus. It will be replacing the former Showcase Cinema De Luxe site on Union Street. Its arrival comes just one day after the Union Street site closed its doors after 88 years of operation.

Whilst the new Cabot Circus branch provides an elevated sense of luxury for cinema goers, including beds (…?), the Union Street site leaves behind a historic legacy which dates back to the second world war and includes three renovations.

The Union Street Odeon first opened in 1938, one year before the outbreak of WW2 and was forced to close in December 1940 for two weeks after suffering bomb damage during the Bristol Blitz, which damaged historic sites across the city including at Wills Memorial Building.

On 29 May 1946 the cinemas manager at the time, Robert Parrington Jackson was shot twice in his office and killed. The mysterious murder was never solved and remains one of Bristol’s longest standing unresolved cases, a shocking part of the cinema’s history.

The new Odeon Luxe will have eight screens and it is home to Bristol’s first ever IMAX screen since 2007, a huge deal for local film fanatics.

The cinema has many other luxurious qualities to provide, they are offering ISense screenings and a range of luxury seating. There will be fully reclining seats, two seated “Luxe pods” and the aforementioned VIP beds in the screenings.

In its opening week the Odeon is holding a special offer for £4 tickets across all screenings and all seats, the offer ends on February 22. After the promotion, prices are set to start from £7.95, so its worth making the most of this deal. There are plenty of good movies to watch this week with Blockbuster titles like Wuthering heights, Marty Supreme and Hamnet.