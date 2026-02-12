Celebs close to James Van Der Beek share emotional tributes as donations pour in for his family

4 hours ago

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away yesterday, 11 February, at the age of 48 after a battle with stage three colorectal cancer, and since the news broke, loads of celebs have shared heartbreaking tributes as donations pour in for his family. Friends launched a GoFundMe to support his wife, Kimberly and their six children, and the response has been huge.

Here’s what people have said.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Under the post announcing James’ death, Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*ck Cancer.”

Alfonso Ribeiro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro)

Alfonso Ribeiro, who was a close friend and godfather to James’ daughter Gwendolyn, shared an emotional tribute. On Instagram, he wrote, “I am broken. So happy to have him in my life. Lucky I got to be there to say goodbye.”

In a longer message, he added, “He was my true friend brother and life guide. I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer. His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back. I’ve learned so much from James.”

Busy Philipps

His Dawson’s Creek co-star Busy Philipps shared just how deeply this has affected her, “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him… But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children.”

She continued, “James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say. I am just so so sad. He was my friend and I loved him and I’m so grateful for our friendship all these years.”

Chad Michael Murray

One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray wrote, “Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

Julie Plec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Plec (@julieplec)

Writer and producer Julie Plec called him “a vibrant young man, a father and husband and friend, a generational icon”.

She then wrote, “RIP JVDB. Sleep now, Dawson.”

Katie Holmes shared a handwritten letter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

Katie Holmes, who played Joey Potter opposite James, posted a handwritten tribute. She wrote, “I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children.”

In the letter itself, she added, “James, Thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each others’ hearts are safe in their expression…”

Donations have already passed $1 million

Alongside all the tributes, friends launched a GoFundMe to help Kimberly and the children with “essential living expenses.”

The page explains, “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds… They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

Within hours, the fundraiser smashed its initial target. It has now passed $1 million.

And some celebrities have stepped up in a big way.

Zoe Saldana is donating monthly

Zoe Saldana donating $2500 to James Van Der Beek’s family, MONTHLY, in the wake of his loss is just about the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/NSyBGMaYQW — shboogies 💋 (@shboogies) February 12, 2026

Zoe Saldana has been praised for making a monthly donation of $2,500 to the family.

One person wrote on Twitter, “Zoe Saldana donating $2500 to James Van Der Beek’s family, MONTHLY, in the wake of his loss is just about the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Paul Walter Hauser also shared that he had raised more than $14,000 on Cameo to help with James’ cancer treatment. He wrote, “Love you, James. I know you’re in Heaven being pampered with love… The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family.”

His final days were filled with love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacy Keibler (@stacykeibler)

Friends who spent time with him towards the end have shared that he was surrounded by family.

Stacy Keibler, who visited him shortly before he passed, wrote, “Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life.”

She described watching the sunset together and added, “You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart.”

It’s incredibly sad. But also, in a way, really beautiful.

James is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.