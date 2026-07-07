We know the exact moment Charleen got cast for Love Island, just two days before she went in

42 minutes ago

It turns out, Charleen Murphy only got asked to go on Love Island days before she walked into the villa as one of the Casa Amor girls.

For weeks, rumours were floating around the internet that the Irish influencer was going on the 2026 series, but she wasn’t actually in the original lineup at all. It seems like producers saw everyone obsessing over her going on the show and decided to call her up, just days days before she went on the show.

She was on a brand trip put on by Garnier in Saint-Tropez with her fellow Love Island bestie, Lucinda Strafford, when she got the call-up and flew straight from there to Majorca. They were in Saint-Tropez on 24th June, and Casa started for us on 28th June. That means she probably went in on the 26th or 27th because we’re always a few days behind. So it literally was two days!

“I was actually with Charlene when she got called up for Casa Amor,” Lucinda explained in a TikTok video. “We were literally together on a boat in Saint-Tropez when she got a call and walked off. I literally knew it was ITV. So I was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh, my god’.”

@lucinda not me finding the peaceful side of ibiza 🥹🌴 @UKLASH ♬ original sound – Lucinda

“She came back with the biggest smile on her face and I asked her if she’s going in, and she said, ‘Yeah, Casa Amor.” We literally screamed together. We could not believe it. We were doing our makeup before going to Bagatelle, honestly just felt like we were keeping this massive secret together.”

Charlene was supposed to go on another brand trip with Lucinda straight after to Ibiza with UK Lash, but had to cancel last minute to go into Casa Amor. That’s how last-minute it was!

Her best friend Ellie Kelly also told Ireland AM: “She hasn’t known for long [that she was going in the villa]. I feel like the rumours were speculating for so long. She was being asked [if she was going in]. All of her friend group was being asked. We were getting messages, being asked out in public. She genuinely hasn’t known for long.”

“She only got the call to go in on Tuesday. I feel like people think it goes on for ages and you’ve to keep this big secret and you’ve to know about it for ages. You don’t. She only got the call on Tuesday.” What a whirlwind!

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Featured image credit: ITV