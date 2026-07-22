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Scottish university in deep financial trouble floundered £44k on luxury flights for staff

This is amid job cuts as “thousands are set to lose their jobs”

Amy Maitland | News
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Within a ten month period, the University of Dundee was found to have spent over £44k on business and first class flights for bosses. The Daily Record reported that the university spent £44,798.00 on only 19 flights. These range between business and first class and were secured for senior staff in the period between June 1, 2024 and April 22, 2025 (both dates inclusive).

The destinations included Florence, Singapore, Nairobi, Tokyo, Kuala Lampur, Beijing and Hong Kong.

via Unsplash

Katrina Currie, Unite member commented: “Universities across Scotland are inflicting swingeing cuts, and in many cases it is down to gross financial mismanagement.

The situation at Dundee is critical, with the university’s new principal proposing further job cuts which would take the total to over 800. Others, including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Strathclyde, are literally forcing people out the door.

It simply can’t be justified that millions of pounds are being spent collectively by universities on pay, pensions and perks as thousands are set to lose their jobs.

The Scottish Government should intervene to put an end to the prevailing culture of arrogance and get a grip of this national scandal.”

Among those afforded flights was Dundee’s, previous principal, Professor Iain Gillespie. He soon resigned after it was revealed that in December 2024, he took a £7000 business trip to Hong Kong with a colleague. This came to light in a period where the university was considering cutting 700 jobs in an effort to tackle a £35 million deficit in which the institution had to seek £22 million from the Scottish Government.

It is estimated that 645 job posts have been lost due to voluntary redundancy at the university. Bosses cautioned that savings of £20 million is still sought, with 190 jobs expected to be let go.

This is a issue across the Scottish education sector with some of the most prestigious universities facing cuts of £187 million. This is despite the senior bosses receiving more than £3.2 million in pay and other expenses in a two year period.

Within this group are the universities of Edinburgh, Strathclyde, Aberdeen and Glasgow where seniors are paid highly despite financial struggles raging on. This is evidenced by Sir Anton Muscatelli, the University of Glasgow’s former principal and vice-chancellor and Professor George Boyne, the vice-chancellor of Aberdeen University.

Sir Muscatelli spent £99,104 on flights and luxury hotels in far off destinations before he stepped down from his roles, of which he was paid £400k.

Moreover, Professor Boyne claimed £53,957 in expenses, of which £45,053 was on flights from April 2023 and September 2025. This is in addition to his £339,000 salary.

via Unsplash

Dundee University commented:

“We put in place from November 2024, when the financial crisis emerged, a freeze on any non-essential travel.

The exceptions are mainly where there is substantial income directly dependent on a member of staff being present at an event.

The university is active internationally, with partnerships in other countries and widespread student recruitment activity which is an essential and competitive, market.”

Education Secretary Màiri McAllan also commented: “The University of Dundee’s announcement of further job cuts is extremely disappointing.

I appreciate how angry and upset staff will be. The voices of staff and trade unions must be front and centre in any decision making about the future of the institution.”

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Featured Image via Unsplash.

Amy Maitland | News
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