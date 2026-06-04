EGB 2026: The good, the bad, and the ugly

2 hours ago

Here we are again, the year is ending and everyone is packing up their rooms ready to say their tearful goodbyes to beloved flatmates and friends.

EGB has been and gone, and what a year it was. While everyone reminisces on their night in the garden, its the ample time to review how it really went and what I would do differently if I went again.

Was it worth the war to get tickets? Did the garden really enchant?

Well, the answer is complicated. Yes, I cannot deny that EGB was a great time. It was one big night out where everyone is celebrating the end of another year at Exeter. But after thinking about the price, the hype and the stress over tickets, I think there are aspects of it which are slightly overrated (sorry).

Queues, queues, queues

My main takeaway from EGB 2026 is that the British stereotype about queues is certainly true. If you have little patience, avoid this event in the future. Or at least don’t try to get food, go on a ride, get transport or do karaoke.

I spent the majority of my time at EGB queuing. From the start of the night, you queue to get on your bus, queue to get off your bus. Wait to get in the event, wait for the toilet, wait to order food, wait to get a drink, wait to go on a ride and even wait to get into certain dance tents (silent disco I’m looking at you).

Of course, the sheer volume of people meant that the queues were a necessity. Let me say that the way EGB organised it was very efficient. Despite the fact that we were herded like cattle for most the night, I was never uncomfortably pushed, squished or worried about safety. There is only one way to treat masses of drunk students, and that is to herd them as if they are farm animals. To be honest, sometimes it was hard to tell the difference between the two.

Despite the necessary nature of this queueing, there did come a point where it was easy to get sick of it. After a couple of hours at EGB I was sober, tired, and honestly a little bored. It takes a lot of time to do anything at first, and it could feel frustrating especially considering ticket prices. Waiting half an hour to forty minutes or more for a five-minute ride is not the most ideal.

The highlights

Once I’d been on a couple of rides, had some food and drink and found a good dance tent, the night got considerably better. There’s a reason why this is the most popular night of the year. For it’s music, EGB 2026 did not disappoint.

As a student, sometimes there is nothing better than dancing with reckless abandon in a field full of people you survived the university year with. Screaming your heart out to Lady Gaga or getting your groove on to some drum and bass. As the sun sets and the night moves on to dancing, EGB was really at its best. For me, this was when the whole thing was really worth it.

There was a great variety of music, tribute acts and DJs, so it became easy to find what I preferred to dance to. One of my personal favourites was and continues to be the silent disco, mainly because you can switch tracks to what you prefer. You can still dance in the same group of people, but no one is left listening to music they hate.

EGB is the last big night out of the year, and they make sure to pull out all the stops. The atmosphere was one of celebration, relief that exams are over, and anticipation for the summer ahead. It was also partly bittersweet, because you know you’ll be moving out soon, and saying goodbye to flatmates, housemates, and friends. For third years, EGB 2026 was the big last hurrah of their university experience, the last time they can be carefree undergrads. Even with the wait times it is absolutely a way to end the year with a bang.

Who to go with

Another thing I found about EGB this year was that sometimes it was difficult to be in a large group. Yes, everyone wants to go with all their friends but get separated from them at EGB and you’re in a bit of a pickle. With thousands of students in one place there was no signal, so once you lost your friends in the sea of linens and florals, all you could do was pray they find you again or hope you’d bump into someone else you know.

I did notice that this year they had meeting points and free Wifi signs for people who get lost, so make use of those if you find yourself in this situation in 2027. Luckily, I was able to keep a hold of my friend group this year, so I can’t say for certain how effective they are.

With the variety of things there were to do at EGB, it was hard to do it all with the same people. Differing interests and varied patience levels meant that it became testing to stay together all night. I think that if you go in a smaller group or split up you are more likely to have a better night out.

The cost

EGB was an incredibly popular event, but it was also incredibly expensive. Tickets at face value were around £70, then you have transport tickets or taxis, outfits, drinks, food, and any other purchases necessary for the big day. When you add it all up, you’re looking at around £150 for one evening in a field. When I walked back to my house from EGB this year I thought about how I could’ve spent a similar price for perhaps a more exciting experience.

You could get weekend tickets to a festival for the same price, where you’ll actually see live music. This is without even mentioning the scandalous resale prices that can see insane surges for profit. People will truly do anything for a ticket and the resellers are all too aware.

At the end of the day, EGB was just another festival, which we have several of in Exeter. If money’s an issue or if your strapped for cash, don’t go to the extremes to get your hands on a coveted golden ticket for 2027. Don’t die for EGB people.

The great thing about EGB 2026 when it came to prices was that all the rides were free, and they were some pretty impressive ones at that. But to try them out you would have had to start scoping them out early, or spend the whole night waiting for that adrenaline fix.

Unfortunately, the price to be paid for missing out is some pretty major FOMO. All I’ve seen after the event on my Instagram has been images of the ball. Girls in floral dresses on hay bales, groups on Ferris wheels, the popular picture on the bridge in front of the sign.

Some will say the memories made at EGB were priceless. But it is also worth remembering that your university experience doesn’t boil down to one night in a field, and whether you go to EGB or not, you’ll leave Exeter with three years’ worth of memories, friendships and experiences. So if you don’t make it to EGB 2027, don’t panic.

Final thoughts

EGB 2026 was and will continue to be a knockout event in the academic year at Exeter. It was the definitive night of term three and the last chance to see everyone you’ve been friends with throughout the year before a three-month long summer or even graduation.

There is nothing like being able to laugh, smile, and dance with housemates, course mates, and society friends before leaving them for summer.

As there is with any event, it had its ups and it certainly had its downs. But it was undoubtedly an iconic festival for Exeter University students.

It’s important to note however, that if you didn’t or couldn’t go, it’s not the end. If you get tickets next year, great, but I would say forking out your savings for one night isn’t the move.

All that said, I will still see you all next February in the Skiddle queue to battle for a ticket.

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