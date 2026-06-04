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Here’s why so many St Andrews students are against the idea of a campus Wetherspoons

The new Spoons is set to open in September

Cyrus Tahbaz | News
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On 19th May, St Andrews Student Association announced that the long-awaited franchising agreement between the Union Main Bar and pub chain JD Wetherspoon had been finalised.

While most students across the UK would probably be very pleased to have a campus Spoons, St Andrews students have different thoughts.

The agreement was signed despite 66 per cent of students opposing any franchising deal in the Main Bar Consultation Survey, conducted in December 2025.

Defending the decision, Chris Clarke, Chief Operating Officer of the Student Association said that the current model is “difficult” and “risky” to keep going. Clarke noted that the union had seen sizeable deficits every year since 2020, which he attributed to Covid and renovations removing dangerous RAAC concrete.

The announcement that Pablos would still be on the menu at all bars and would “hopefully” be cheaper was met with rapturous applause at the All-Student Forum in April. It was also announced that the club 601 would serve Spoons drinks, reducing overall prices.

Wetherspoons is able to offer bargain rates at its venues as it benefits from bulk discounts on food and drinks available to it as the UK’s third largest pub chain.

Despite pint prices as low as 99p, students have expressed concern that another St Andrews pub is being transferred into cooperate hands leaving just five independent pubs on “the three streets”: Aikman’s, The Cross Keys, The Criterion, BrewCo and The Dunvegan.

via Unsplash

Students have also expressed concern over the inclusivity of the new space given the chain’s history of using pubs as a megaphone for the political views of controversial owner Sir Tim Martin. During the Brexit referendum, Martin distributed 1.9 million “vote leave” beer coasters to pubs across the country.

The Wetherspoons News Magazine, which is found in all the chain’s pubs also regularly platforms right-wing causes and journalists.

Over the summer break, the Student Association will use a newly secured £1 million loan from the university to renovate the premises. The new pub will continue to be operationally managed by the union with all current staff being retained. Students were also assured that student-only nights would be protected under the new agreement.

Robert Moran, Association President of Student Opportunities said: “A partnership with JD Wetherspoon is a positive step forward for students in St Andrews, bringing new opportunities, increased employment, and better value food and drink.”

“We’re especially excited that students will help decide what the pub is called, as we work together to create a welcoming, inclusive, and student-led space for all.”

Speaking on behalf of Wetherspoon, Eddie Gershon told The St Andrews Tab:  “Wetherspoon has entered into a number of successful partnerships with universities to franchise their student union bars and, following the change to Wetherspoon, sales at the bars have increased significantly.

“Our pubs in Scotland are also very popular with students, so we are confident that the partnership with the University of St Andrews’ Student Association will be a success.

“Having reviewed the survey results, 66 per cent of respondents said they did not want a franchised bar and 50.1 per cent of respondents said they would like to see a Wetherspoon, if the decision was taken to franchise the Main Bar – more than any other pub operator.

“Along with our partner, the University of St Andrews Students’ Association, we very much look forward to welcoming everyone to the new bar when it opens.”

Robert Moran, President of Student Opportunities at St Andrews Students’ Association, said: “In December, we conducted a survey as part of our research into the future of Main Bar to better understand what students want from the space.

“When asked which franchise they would prefer, 50.1 per cent of respondents selected Wetherspoon—more than all other options combined. While the survey highlighted concerns about a perceived loss of control, our partnership model with Wetherspoon is designed to do the opposite, we’re able to keep the space shaped by student needs and priorities, as outlined in the survey.

“Since announcing the partnership, overall student feedback has been very positive.

“Working with Wetherspoon gives us a fantastic opportunity to increase student employment (managed by us), deliver better value for food and drink, and invest in the long-term future of the space.

“Our values remain unchanged. We are committed to being at the heart of student life as a safe, accessible, inclusive, and welcoming space, and that will continue to guide every decision as we deliver a pub shaped by student priorities.”

St Andrews University and St Andrews Student Association have been contacted for comment.

Featured image before edits via Google Maps and Simon Burchell under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Cyrus Tahbaz | News
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