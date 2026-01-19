The Tab
New Wetherspoon location set to open near University of Edinburgh

Post lecture pitchers? 2026 is looking up

Jamie Calder | News

A new JD Wetherspoon pub is set to open in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town, delighting students.

The pub will replace the Revolution cocktail bar on Chambers Street that closed in 2024.

Opening just streets away from the University of Edinburgh’s main campus, the ‘Spoons will have a capacity of 485 spread across the bar’s basement and ground floor.

Students were quick to react to the news with Katie, a fourth-year Geography student, telling The Tab Edinburgh her reaction: “F***k off, oh that will get big bucks, all the uni students will be there. I’ll be there.”

It’s licensing hours were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council on M0nday [January 18], allowing it to open from 7am each day.

However, it will only be permitted to serve alcohol between 9am and 1am Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 1am on Sunday.

Another new location is set to open in Fountain Park, replacing the McCowan’s Brewhouse that was sold to the pub giants after rivals Greene King decided not to renew the lease.

The new Wetherspoon will join seven other venues in the city, the others are spread across George Street, Lothian Road, Corstorphine as well as the Omni Centre, Waverley Train Station and Edinburgh Airport.

Another, the Foot of the Walk, located on Constitution Street near Leith Walk, closed in November 2024. It has now been sold and reopened as a sports bar called The Angel.

No opening dates have been announced for either new venue.

