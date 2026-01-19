The Tab Edinburgh is looking for new writers – here’s why 2026 is your year to join us

5 hours ago

Fancy trying out a new skill? Or updating your CV? Or even just joining a super community of writers who meet regularly for coffee, drinks and socials? Join The Edinburgh Tab! No prior experience necessary.

Come along to our open meeting, being held in room 4.18, 40 George Square at 5pm on Friday 23rd which will be followed by our first 2026 pub social at West Nic Records! We welcome all students of an Edinburgh based university and are looking for writers to cover all of the city’s hottest goss, biggest headlines and the best social media trends.

What is The Tab?

The Tab has something for every student, from students; from breaking news to covering fun features, there are so many opportunities for anyone who chooses to write for us.

From Cambridge to Birmingham, every uni city has a Tab, and The Tab Edinburgh is one of the biggest. We posses over 22k followers on Instagram as well as student readers – an ideal way to get your work out there.

Recent stories include exclusive reports on university layoffs, continued coverage of the UCU strikes, and coverage of period product provisions at the University of Edinburgh, which gained coverage in national outlets like the BBC, The Times and The Telegraph.

Our recent features include our 2026 ins and outs, and our guide to Edinburgh’s Christmas market.

Why should you write for The Tab?

As a writer for The Tab Edinburgh, your stories will be seen by thousands of readers across the country – perfect for a budding journalist. There is no pressure – write however much you want whenever you want, and there is no added stress during exam season!

Our editorial team will work with you to coach and improve your writing – experience does not matter. Plus, the team will work alongside an Assistant Editor based at the London HQ, who will provide training and advice that isn’t available anywhere else.

Tab graduates have gone on to work for companies such as Vice, The Guardian, Vogue, ITV, Buzzfeed and many more international media companies – it’s a great addition to any CV.

Our current Edinburgh editors in chief (Innes and Jamie) hold roles at the BBC and The National, with bylines and experience at outlets like The Times and Prospect Magazine.

It’s also a great way to meet new people – from weekly meetings to socials, each week you can catch up with friends over a well deserved alcoholic (or non-alcoholic) beverage. Get involved with TikTok-making, Insta reel-slaying, article-writing, gossip-mongering and so much more this Friday!

Get involved!

If you can’t make it to the first open meeting, don’t worry! There will be meetings, socials and events hosted every week, and a Facebook group chat where you can grab a commission and chat about breaking news or pitch your own ideas.

If you want to know more or be added to the group chat, DM us on our Insta @thetabedinburgh, reach out to The Tab Edinburgh on facebook or ping me an email at [email protected].

Save the date: Friday 23rd January, room 4.18 40 George Square at 5pm.

We hope to see you there! xx