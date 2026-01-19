The Tab

Hundreds of Edinburgh University staff laid off after budget cuts

The move is part of effort to save £140 million of the university’s annual budget

Hugo Donnelly | News

Hundreds of academic and support staff left The University of Edinburgh last year after accepting “voluntary severance” between 1st August 2024 and 4th November 2025.

The departures were part of the university’s goal to cut £140 million from its annual costs.

According to a university spokesperson, a voluntary redundancy and retirement scheme was also launched in August 2025, with participation figures yet to be confirmed.

The “mutually agreed terminations” were revealed by a Freedom of Information Request submitted by The Herald.

The university revealed that 373 staff members accepted voluntary severance, which cost £10.2 million and has been heavily criticised by union members.

In total, the move will save £18.2 million in costs, beginning in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Speaking to The Herald, Sophie Woodman of Edinburgh’s University and College Union said the real number of staff who left their jobs was much higher, due to ‘hidden redundancies.’

Sophie said: “There are what we call in the branch ‘hidden redundancies’. These are things like people on fixed-term contracts who expected their contracts to be renewed, but were not renewed.

She added: “In some areas, we have seen a massive reduction in the budget for guaranteed hours contracts.”

“Staff who sign guaranteed hours contracts are employed to work a set number of hours per week for a fixed time. They are often recent graduates or PhD students.

“Some of those staff are PhD students and recent graduates who work as tutors on undergraduate courses. For example, there are quite a lot in social sciences, where we have large first and second year classes.

“There are almost no scholarships in humanities and social services, so PhD students depend on that income from teaching.

Most Read

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

“It is not only [detrimental] to professional development, it is extremely damaging from a student perspective.In December, UCU members at the university narrowly voted to suspend strike action until April after nine days of walkouts.”

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “The University has introduced voluntary schemes as part of a range of carefully-planned measures to safeguard the institution’s financial future, while seeking to avoid compulsory redundancies wherever possible.

“In the face of serious and ongoing pressures across higher education, every decision we make is guided by a commitment to ensuring our world-leading institution remains at the forefront of education, research and innovation.

“We have been open about the number of people taking voluntary severance and as well as the many other non-staff-related steps we are taking to address the financial challenges. In December, we welcomed UCU Edinburgh members’ decision to accept our offer that will prevent further industrial action throughout the mandate period, up to 28 April.”

Hugo Donnelly | News
Latest

Calling all students: Write for The Leeds Tab this semester!

Kayley Lincoln

Come along to our writers meeting at 6pm on Thursday January 29th at The Library pub

Join The Tab Edinburgh

The Tab Edinburgh is looking for new writers – here’s why 2026 is your year to join us

Jamie Calder

No experience needed, just good vibes and a passion for gossip x

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Is Connor Storrie dating his Heated Rivalry co-star? François Arnaud has finally spoken out

Kieran Galpin

Guys, is it hot in here?

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Ellissa Bain

Is your city on there?

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Calling all students: Write for The Leeds Tab this semester!

Kayley Lincoln

Come along to our writers meeting at 6pm on Thursday January 29th at The Library pub

Join The Tab Edinburgh

The Tab Edinburgh is looking for new writers – here’s why 2026 is your year to join us

Jamie Calder

No experience needed, just good vibes and a passion for gossip x

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Is Connor Storrie dating his Heated Rivalry co-star? François Arnaud has finally spoken out

Kieran Galpin

Guys, is it hot in here?

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Ellissa Bain

Is your city on there?

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb