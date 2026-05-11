St Andrews student ‘warned not to offend again’ after assaulting police officer and student

7 hours ago

A student at St Andrews has been admonished after he committed a drunken assault on a police offer and another student.

Edward Bulmer, a third-year Geography student, received no formal penalty after punching PC Edward Thomson three times in the back of the head and placing his arms around his neck outside the Student’s Union building.

Bulmer argued he should not be punished as it would affect his career as an army officer.

Bulmer’s father, a senior member of the armed forces, submitted a letter to the court claiming his son would have difficulty becoming an officer in the British army if he had a criminal conviction. The city sheriff noted criminal offences would not preclude Bulmer from being admitted.

The Dundee Sheriff court was told Bulmer had been on drinking with friends on 28th September 2024, when he was seen leaning on a lamppost, before punching a passerby in the face.

Prosecutor, Kate Scarborough told the court: “The accused tackled him in what’s described as a rugby-style tackle, causing both of them to end up on the floor, security staff from the university attended and restrained the accused.”

“Police attended at about 3am and the accused was observed to be sitting on the pavement with his back to the union building”

Bulmer, who suffered a nose bleed, declined medical treatment. During a brief exchange, he suddenly sat up to punch PC Thomson three times in the back of the head, before kneeing the officer in the thigh and placing his arms around the target’s neck.

Scarborough said PC Thomson suffered “substantial” bruising, cuts and scratches to his arms and a headache that lasted 24 hours. He and his colleague were left “covered” in Bulmer’s blood.

Bulmer pled guilty to two charges of assault, the second being to the police officer.

Bulmer’s defence solicitor Ross McGowan argued for his client to be given an absolute discharge, meaning no conviction would be recorded.

McGowan said: “There are various character references including his associated there on that night who speak ton how out of character such conduct is.

“They have described this as shocking, unprovoked and entirely out of character.”

Bulmer’s lawyers had also prepared a defence psychiatric report in which Bulmer alluded to a “fall” prior to the assaults.

McGowan argued: “There seems to have been a head injured in conjunction with the consumption of alcohol and perhaps poor decisions that led Mr Bulmer to commit very serious.”

The sheriff said: “Many have appeared before the court this morning who have very tragic, very traumatic childhood experiences.

“They have no respect for authority; they have limited cognitive abilities. That’s exactly the opposite here.

“We’ve got somebody with a phenomenally advantaged upbringing; there’s absolutely nothing in his background which would minimise or reduce his culpability.”

Bulmer was admonished for the crimes, which means he was not punished but his offences are recorded criminal convictions.

The Sheriff concluded: “For me, that’s an unusual course of action to take for a young person who has assaulted a police officer – particularly, in the way you have assaulted a police officer.”

Featured image via Google Maps and LinkedIn