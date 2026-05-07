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Manchester student assaulted on Oxford Road after being followed on way to uni

Law student left shocked after being aggressively hit

Alisa Pasha | News
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A student from the University of Manchester was assaulted on Oxford Road after being followed and harassed on her way to uni.

On the morning of April 16th, 33-year-old Emily Geer was on her way to study when she noticed a man following her and another woman.

Geer said the man kept “stopping and looking back”. She took her phone out to record him before he viciously swiped at her.

“It’s not the first time things like this have happened, so, I had my phone out,” the law student told Manchester Evening News.

“I didn’t expect him to hit me. I was actually quite shocked. It wasn’t a very nice experience – you shouldn’t expect to walk down the street and be harassed and then hit by a man.”

Emily said the incident has left her wary of returning to the area.

“It’s very student-y and there are lots of young women there. I just really hope the police can do something. I do feel like it’s getting worse.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We are currently investigating a report of a woman being assaulted on Oxford Road, Manchester, at around 7.20am on 16 April. Officers are investigating the full circumstances and enquiries are ongoing.”

If you are a University of Manchester student seeking support, you can access the 24 hour campus support and security control room on 0161 306 9966 or via email: [email protected].

Immediate help is also available via the SafeZone app. 

Alisa Pasha | News
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