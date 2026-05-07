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Memorial for blood scandal victims permanently homed at University of Manchester

Powerful reminder of the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS

Katie Thompson | News
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A tribute to the victims of the UK infected blood scandal is now permanently housed at the University of Manchester.

The Infected Blood Inquiry Memorial will now reside the Old Quadrangle, on the ground floor of the Whitworth Building and is currently open to the public.

The infected blood scandal was a 1970s to 1990s UK health disaster where over 30,000 NHS patients were infected with HIV, hepatitis and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) through contaminated blood products and transfusions.

In total, it is thought to be linked to around 2,900 deaths.

The Infected Blood Inquiry published its final report into the scandal in May 2024, concluding it “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth. A compensation scheme was subsequently announced.

Since then, a government spokesperson said “the victims of the scandal have suffered unspeakable wrongs,” adding that while over £3.4 billion has been paid in compensation since then, they recognise “no amount of money will make up for the suffering endured by the infected blood community.”

“We hope that the rate of compensation paid, as well as recent consulted changes to the scheme, shows that we are committed to listening and working with the community to ensure justice, recognition and fair compensation are delivered,” the spokesperson said.

Now, a tribute to the victims of the infected blood scandal will be permanently housed at the University of Manchester, where it will remain as a place of remembrance, reflection, and learning for generations to come.

The memorial is located in the Old Quadrangle, on the ground floor of the Whitworth Building and is open to the public.

It was designed by Art Lewry, and consists of a display case filled with blood vials, each containing messages from those affected by the case. It was originally created by people attending the commemoration at the start of Inquiry hearings in 2018, but has been redesigned to display every contribution.

Christine Burney, whose husband Peter died of liver cancer after he was was given hepatitis C through contaminated blood, said: “The inquiry memorial holds deep personal significance.”

“It serves as a vital, permanent reminder of this tragedy for the medical professionals of tomorrow.”

Vice-President for Social Responsibility at the University of Manchester, Professor Nalin Thakkar, said: “It is important to remember difficult histories with honesty, compassion and respect. The Memory Bank Memorial gives powerful voice to those affected.”

Katie Thompson | News
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