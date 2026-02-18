The Tab

Zoë Kravitz responds to those Jeffrey Epstein and Blink Twice comparisons as old emails resurface

‘She wrote Blink Twice to expose the Epstein list’

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

If you’re on Twitter, you’d notice loads of people are comparing Channing Tatum’s Blink Twice to Jeffrey Epstein all over again, but Zoë Kravitz has already addressed the similarities.

Over the past few days, tweets have gone viral after newly resurfaced emails from the latest Epstein document release. People are now linking those emails to Zoë’s 2024 thriller, saying the similarities feel “too specific” to ignore.

So, here’s what’s actually going on.

What has come out in the Epstein files?

According to TMZ, newly surfaced emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein’s “vacation” Gmail account referenced scopolamine, sometimes known as “Devil’s Breath”.

One forwarded email had the subject line, “Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will.” The message reportedly linked to the drug’s effects.

Scopolamine is a real substance. In medical settings it’s used in controlled doses for motion sickness and nausea. However, as reported by the Daily Mail, in high or illicit doses it can cause confusion, disorientation, memory impairment and, in extreme cases, death.

Other emails allegedly referenced “trumpet plants” in Epstein’s nursery. Trumpet-shaped plants such as Brugmansia and Datura are known to contain tropane alkaloids including scopolamine.

There is no public evidence confirming that Epstein used the drug on victims. But people are now drawing parallels between these emails and a key plot device in Blink Twice.

What was Blink Twice about?

via Amazon MGM Studios

Directed by Zoë Kravitz, Blink Twice follows Frida, who is invited to a private island owned by billionaire Slater King. At first, it’s all luxury holidays and glamorous parties. But soon the women begin experiencing blackouts, unexplained injuries and memory gaps. It’s eventually revealed that they are being drugged, assaulted and filmed. In the movie, a substance derived from flowers on the island plays a role in erasing memory.

So naturally, when emails referencing a drug that allegedly “eliminates free will” started trending, people on Twitter were quick to say, Hang on. This feels familiar.

One viral post read, “We knew ‘Blink Twice’ was about that island…but I thought the whole plant toxin was thrown in there as like… creative license. This is actually f*cking crazy.”

Another person wrote, “Zoë Kravitz wrote Blink Twice to expose the Epstein list.”

Zoë Kravitz has already addressed the Epstein comparisons directly

Speaking to IndieWire, she said, “Yeah, and it’s all a metaphor. It’s not so literal. So that [Epstein] situation, that particular place and person, that documentary or whatever it was, came out not even halfway through writing [Blink Twice],” she told the publication.

Zoë explained she set the story on an island to isolate the characters and explore broader themes of power and abuse. She referenced ideas like the Garden of Eden and said the film isn’t about one specific billionaire.

Zoë also told The Hollywood Reporter that the story is personal. She then added, “And it’s been so important to make it clear that this is not about anyone in particular. And boiling down what we’re really talking about in this film to two people is problematic”.

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

