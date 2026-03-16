A deep dive into who HSTikkyTokky claims to have dated, and if he’s had any girlfriends

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HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan) shared his many, many controversial views on women in the new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere. Since his area of expertise is supposedly “coaching boys” on “how to be proper guys”, here’s a deep-dive into which women really agreed to date HSTikkyTokky, and if any were actually his girlfriends.

Yazmin Oukhellou

HSTikkyTokky did date the TOWIE cast member Yazmin Oukhellou in 2023, back when he was 22 and she was 29. Apparently, they met earlier that year in Dubai. Yazmin told him in a TikTok video: “I think your online image is maybe a little bit distorted. Maybe your alter ego comes out a little bit and you play this character. You are actually really nice and respectful. You have never degraded me once. You have never said anything sexual towards me. You have never made me feel uncomfortable.”

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We don’t know exactly when they split up, but their relationship doesn’t seem to have lasted for more than a handful of Insta posts.

Lillie May

In 2025, HSTikkyTokky appeared to be in a relationship with an English teenager known as Lillie May. She’s an influencer, who claims she launched her OnlyFans career on her 18th birthday. In September, he declared she was pregnant with their daughter. Many social media users speculated this may be a joke, or a publicity stunt.

However, Lillie May never said she was pregnant. Then, on The Reality Check podcast in November 2025, she denied even being HSTikkyTokky’s girlfriend. She claimed “he just managed [her] for a bit” and they were “really good friends” who “played it up for TikTok and stuff”. Lillie said: “It was just a big marketing stunt, to be honest.”

Ellie Nutts

Yup, she appeared on Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere. She’s an OnlyFans content creator. HSTikkyTokky seemingly went on a date with her in November 2025. In a livestream, he showed her around a kitchen, then complained that she couldn’t cook despite being a woman and 21.

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She and another OnlyFans creator known as Kacey – who HSTikkyTokky called a “dishwasher” responded to the documentary. They posted a video captioned “We’re on Netflix and you’re not xx.”

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Kacey does not appear not his girlfriend either. Four days ago, she encouraged men on Instagram to fill in a “boyfriend application”.

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Featured images via Netflix