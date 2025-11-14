Chiropractor explains Julia-Ruth’s ‘worm’ posture on MAFS, but her reason might be even better

She’s clocked the memes and responded in a very Julia-Ruth way

In MAFS UK season 10, people have questioned why Julia-Ruth has the worst posture known to man. Considering she’s a dancer by trade, surely she should be a picture of poise? Apparently not.

Throughout the show, which obviously ended with her leaving the experiment and sleeping with another bride’s husband, people have compared Julia-Ruth to the Worms from Men in Black. There’s almost a slight curve to her back, and there’s now an entire Reddit thread dedicated to her bendy posture.

“Anyone else feel that for a professional dancer, her posture is bat sh*t crazy. Why is she the shape of a letter ‘S’??” one person questioned.

“It’s mostly when entering rooms, like at the dinner parties. It’s WAY less exaggerated at other times. Which makes me think it’s entirely intentional. I think she thinks it looks good,” someone else wrote.

Another suggested: “It kinda looks like hypermobility. I’m hypermobile and I honestly feel like my back is straight but it looks like that. I just overextend without realising.”

Julia-Ruth obviously noticed the narrative herself, because on Instagram, she posted a picture of the curve alongside the hilarious caption: “‘Why does she walk like that?’ Back broken from carrying this season.”

Julia-Ruth’s posture on MAFS is actually incredibly common

To better understand Julia-Ruth’s worm-like posture, The Tab spoke to Dr Lief Hands, a chiropractor operating out of Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation in Crofton, Maryland. Though Julia-Ruth’s bendy back might seem a little jarring, he said it’s incredibly common in dancers.

Why does Julia Ruth have the posture of the aliens from Men in Black #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/3cOhWe58Ww — Josh Daniels (@JoshuaDaniels25) October 26, 2025

He explained: “I see this often in dancers and performers who have created abnormal curves of the spine with years of repetitive movement based on extension. In the case of Julia-Ruth, her so-called ‘worm-like’ posture could be a combination of an anterior pelvic tilt and hyperlordosis — a very pronounced lumbar curve.

“Instead, dancers are taught to prioritise fluid movement and extension, which can, over time, cause the hip flexors to tighten and a deep lack of recruitment in the core and gluteal stabilisers. It’s not necessarily a marker of poor fitness — it often is, rather, a byproduct of professional conditioning taken to an extreme.”

People on Reddit with dance experience also shared similar struggles, but Dr Lief highlighted “small changes” that could be made for better long-term support.

Only just tuned in, so I'm a bit behind. But wtf is wrong with Julia-Ruth's back?

#mafsuk pic.twitter.com/SMh3XrKKgB — Corine Kuijpers (@tantePip) November 9, 2025

“I typically focus on the restoration of muscular balance. That involves strengthening the core, glutes and posterior chain while stretching the hip flexors and lumbar extensors. Small changes, such as including neutral spine alignment in warm-ups or incorporating dead bug and glute bridge variations, can pay off,” he added.

“Dancers, in particular, benefit from regular checks of spinal mobility and adjustment to minimise compensations before they result in pain. A strong position isn’t tight — it’s controlled and supported across a given range of motion.”

Featured image credit: Channel 4/Reddit