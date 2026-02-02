‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

4 hours ago

The highlight of last night’s episode of Love Island was the massive argument between Belle and Sean, and now Belle’s dad has addressed the situation.

After the second villa twist, where a bunch of bombshells came in to shake things up, the Islanders have all been reunited, and secrets have been revealed. When she pulled him over for a chat, Sean revealed to Belle that he had been getting to know Lucinda while she was away.

Belle was absolutely not having it and called Sean out in front of the whole villa for moving on to another girl after just three days of her being away. She even told Lucinda to “go away” when she tried to join the conversation.

Belle’s dad, Tamer Hassan, took to social media to show support for his daughter, while giving a dig at Sean.

“You hold your head up, my princess, you’re my beautiful baby girl, and you’re a Queen of Queens,” he said. “You deserve so much better, and this week, little boy, is not it, you will be back home with us soon. We love you, and we are all very proud of you.”

He continued: “You are a beautiful, strong, driven, honest woman. You stand strong, my princess, and don’t let any of this spoil your journey. We all love you.”

Tamer Hassan is an actor, best known for his role in the Millwall football firm with Dani Dyer.

Many viewers have also shown support for Belle, praising her for standing up for herself and telling Sean exactly how she felt. This argument has made people super critical of both Sean and Lucinda.

Lucinda’s family have also spoken out about what happened in last night’s episode, asking people to be kind even after all the drama. Lucinda

“We just wanted to remind everyone that Love Island is a TV show,” they said, “It’s about exploring connections and being true to yourself, which is exactly what Lucinda is doing. The hate she’s receiving is not okay on any level.”

