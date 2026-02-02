Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

2 hours ago

Oxford Brookes students were left stunned after a police chase tore through their Oxford student house last week.

Footage of police rushing through the property went viral on TikTok, where it received over 1.7 million views.

In the footage, a man appears to be arrested and walked away in handcuffs.

The account named “St. marys” shared the video on TikTok, with the caption “POV: Your student house is a crime scene”.

In the video, one police officer can be seen running up the stairs of the house, while another engages from outside with the person who appears to be on the roof.

Onlookers can also be seen to be being held behind a police car while the drama unfolds.

The residents are clearly making light of the situation, with the video being captioned “of all the houses, thanks for choosing our roof”.

The drama continued to unfold, with a part two being posted with the caption “Pov: The criminal on our uni house”.

One comment on the video says: “He’s really rubbish at hide and seek”.

In part three of the saga, captioned Ppt 3: The arrest at our uni house”, someone can seen walking away in handcuffs from the house with two police officers behind him.

One comment says: “Disrupted my plans for a cheeky Kebab Kid in peace, devastated”.

Featured image via TikTok @st.marys.xx