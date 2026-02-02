New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

23 mins ago

A new exhibition examining how women’s fashion reflected major social change in the early twentieth century has opened at the University of York.

Titled New Fashions for the New Woman, 1900-1950, the exhibition is now showing at the Art Gallery in Heslington Hall and is open to the public until 31 March.

Exploring how women’s dress evolved during a period of changing attitudes towards work, independence and public life, the exhibition has been created by History of Art students, working under the supervision of Professor Cordula van Wyhe.

More than 80 garments, accessories and objects are on display, examining how women’s clothing responded to changing social expectations, greater financial independence and expanding leisure opportunities during the first half of the twentieth century.

The display also looks at how the fashion industry adapted to these changes, producing new styles aimed at a growing market of modern female consumers.

‘Central to the exhibition is the emergence of new materials’

A key focus of the exhibition is the introduction of new materials that transformed clothing design.

Professor Cordula van Wyhe, from the Department of History of Art, said early synthetic fabrics and plastics played an important role in reshaping women’s fashion.

She said: “Central to the exhibition is the emergence of new materials that revolutionised clothing in the early twentieth century. Early synthetic fibres, such as nylon, offered a more affordable alternative to silk, while new plastics, including celluloid and acrylic, enabled lighter, bolder accessories.”

Alongside these developments, the exhibition also highlights the continued importance of traditional techniques, including detailed beadwork and decorative fabrics.

‘These materials not only transformed everyday wardrobes’

The exhibition also explores the growing connection between fashion, film and advertising during the interwar period.

According to Professor van Wyhe, new materials helped shape the visual style of the era, particularly because they photographed well and were well suited to emerging media.

“These materials not only transformed everyday wardrobes, but also shaped the glamorous visual language of film and advertising, as they photographed particularly well during the interwar years.”

These changes contributed to the rise of the so-called “New Woman”, a figure associated with confidence, mobility and modern consumer culture.

Garments are displayed on mannequins to show construction and decorative detail, supported by accessories, cosmetic products and early plastic objects.

Visitors are also able to handle a selection of textile samples, allowing them to experience the different materials used in clothing during the period.

Together, the displays show how industrial innovation and skilled craftmanship both played a role in defining modern fashion.

The exhibition forms part of the University of York’s teaching in curating and fashion history, giving students direct experience working with the university’s collections.

New Fashions for the New Woman, 1900-1950 is open now at the Art Gallery in Heslington Hall and runs until 31 March. Entry is free.

