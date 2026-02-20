Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

A concert-goer at Raye’s Manchester gig witnessed “at least 10 incidents” of people calling for medical help.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, caught videos of multiple groups of people calling for medical assistance through the show.

Videos show two different areas in the standing section lit by phone torches as people try to signal medics.

Chaos at Co-op Live Arena during Raye's Manchester show. Fans report "at least 10" medical emergencies in the packed standing area, with phone torches raised to call for help. Arena officials say there was no overcrowding and only a "small number" of medics were needed due to "over-excitement."

The woman attended Raye’s Manchester gig on February 18th at Co-op Live Arena and said it “felt like a packed festival”, with the standing area of the arena filled “wall to wall.”

“It felt so busy- I almost couldn’t believe there were that many people allowed there.”

She added how the incidents took her attention away from the performance multiple times: “We kept seeing lights going up and counted at least 10 times it happened.

“It was quite distracting, because every time someone was signalling, you wanted to make sure everyone was OK.

“I was sure they were going to end the show early.

“I just think that if you have 10 or more medical issues in a show, something isn’t being done right.”

Co-op Live has said that there was no overcrowding at this event and that a “small number” of medics were deployed throughout the show.

A spokesperson for Co-op Live told The Manchester Tab: “All events at Co-op Live adhere to strict guidelines and regulations to ensure the wellbeing of fans, and to negate the possibility of overcrowding.

“A small number of medical response teams were deployed during the show due to over-excitement.”

Raye was contacted for comment.

Featured image via SWNS