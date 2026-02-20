Omg, University of Surrey is becoming the first uni to actually own a Wetherspoons
The pub giant is set to open on the university’s campus in May
It’s official, Wetherspoons has announced the opening of its first ever university-owned pub.
A new Spoons is set to open at the University of Surrey’s Stag Hill site. This will be the first university-owned Wetherspoons franchise in the UK. This change marks a major shift in the operations of campus-site pubs.
Wetherspoons is the epitome of British university culture so this tweak is sure to keep the seminar to Spoons pipeline flowing.
The Sir Ronald Wates pub is set to open in May inside a freshly renovated Wates House building. The site closed in December last year to make way for the classic Spoons refurb. We’re all expecting the toilets to be 10 flights up, right?
Surrey will be the first university to own and operate a Wetherspoons pub under a new franchise model.
Will Davies, Chief Operating Officer at the university, said: “We wanted to give our community a pub-style venue that could offer genuine value for money alongside quality.
“The Wetherspoon franchise gives us their pricing power and supply chain efficiency whilst allowing us to offer a great experience for our students and staff.”
Students, staff and locals can enjoy £1.50 pints and iconic cocktail pitchers come May.
Nothing says cheap and cheerful to students more than a Spoons. Here’s to hoping all UK universities follow in Surrey’s footsteps.
John Huston, Wetherspoons chief executive, said: “We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at the University of Surrey.
“We are confident that it will prove popular with students as well as members of the public and be a great addition for the university.”
Featured image via Unsplash and Wikimedia Commons