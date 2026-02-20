The Tab

Omg, University of Surrey is becoming the first uni to actually own a Wetherspoons

The pub giant is set to open on the university’s campus in May

Shannon Darkins | News

It’s official, Wetherspoons has announced the opening of its first ever university-owned pub.

A new Spoons is set to open at the University of Surrey’s Stag Hill site. This will be the first university-owned Wetherspoons franchise in the UK. This change marks a major shift in the operations of campus-site pubs.

Wetherspoons is the epitome of British university culture so this tweak is sure to keep the seminar to Spoons pipeline flowing.

The Sir Ronald Wates pub is set to open in May inside a freshly renovated Wates House building. The site closed in December last year to make way for the classic Spoons refurb. We’re all expecting the toilets to be 10 flights up, right?

Surrey will be the first university to own and operate a Wetherspoons pub under a new franchise model.

Will Davies, Chief Operating Officer at the university, said: “We wanted to give our community a pub-style venue that could offer genuine value for money alongside quality.

“Wetherspoon’s model means students can get a full breakfast for less than five pounds.

“The Wetherspoon franchise gives us their pricing power and supply chain efficiency whilst allowing us to offer a great experience for our students and staff.”

via Wikimedia Commons

Students, staff and locals can enjoy £1.50 pints and iconic cocktail pitchers come May.

Nothing says cheap and cheerful to students more than a Spoons. Here’s to hoping all UK universities follow in Surrey’s footsteps.

John Huston, Wetherspoons chief executive, said: “We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at the University of Surrey.

“We are confident that it will prove popular with students as well as members of the public and be a great addition for the university.”

Featured image via Unsplash and Wikimedia Commons

Shannon Darkins | News

Latest

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

Ellissa Bain

She’s changed so much

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

People have way too much time on their hands

Eric Dane shows brutal reality of ALS in recent role, dying just 10 months after diagnosis

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was 53

