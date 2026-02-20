‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

2 hours ago

The daughter of the shooter who opened fire at a high school hockey game in Rhode Island has described exactly how she survived after she locked eyes with her dad as he shot her brother and stepmother, and why she believes she and her sons were next.

Amanda Wallace-Hubbard was at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday when her father, 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, walked into the stands armed with two handguns and began firing. He killed his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and their 23-year-old son, Aidan Dorgan. Rhonda’s parents and a family friend were critically injured. Police said Dorgan later died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wallace-Hubbard said she was sitting on the bottom bench with one of her sons when the shooting started. “When I initially turned around, I witnessed him shooting my brother. And then I ducked for cover on top of my sons,” she told The New York Post.

Moments later, she said she came face-to-face with her estranged father. “I turned around and Rob was looking into my eyes, and I really felt like we were next,” she said.

Describing what she saw in that moment, she added, “It feels very odd to say this, but I felt like I saw him communicating deep sadness. I know that’s probably not what people want to hear. I get it, but there’s some deep, deep sadness in his eyes.”

She said she was in fear for her children. “I was really in fear for my sons’ lives. At the time when the good Samaritans stepped in and really incapacitated him. We were the only members of the family who had not been shot.”

Although she admitted feeling “conflicted” about his motive, she said, “I just feel logically we may have been next.”

After fleeing the arena with her sons, Wallace-Hubbard said her immediate priority was making it clear the shooting was not random. “Our family was specifically targeted. My goal at the time was to reassure the public that it was a targeted, isolated incident,” she said.

Aidan’s fiancée, Starr Sroka, also described how he tried to intervene when the gunman opened fire. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him,” she said. “If it wasn’t for Aidan getting up and trying to get that gun away from his father and trying to protect his mom, I wouldn’t have been able to run.”

She added, “I warned him to run so badly, but I knew his main thing was making sure his family was safe and unfortunately that took his life as well.”

Featured image via Facebook.