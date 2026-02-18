The Tab

Man who ‘tackled shooter’ at school ice hockey game reveals terrifying details of encounter

‘I just grabbed, went for the gun’

Hebe Hancock | News

A man hailed as a “good Samaritan” for helping bring a “swift end” to a deadly school hockey game shooting has spoken out about the terrifying moment he tackled the suspected gunman.

On Monday afternoon just before 3pm local time, gunfire broke out at a high school hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Three people died and three others were left critically injured, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

Authorities say two of those killed were family members of the suspected shooter, who also died at the scene from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe the attack was targeted and may have stemmed from a family dispute.

Goncalves later praised a bystander for stepping in during the chaos and helping ensure a “swift end to the tragic event”.

That bystander, Michael Black, has since come forward, revealing he was at the game to support a friend’s son when the shooting began.

“Next thing you know I heard two loud pops, and it sounded like balloons because of the echo or something,” he told Boston outlet WHDH. “I kind of looked around somebody, and I saw the gun. When I saw the gun I didn’t even look at my wife, I just said run. Run!”

Black said he then made a split-second decision to confront the attacker.

“I just grabbed, went for the gun and I got my hand caught,” he told WCVB, explaining his hand jammed in the weapon’s slide mechanism as he wrestled with the shooter.

Despite being pushed off by the “strong” suspect, Black said several other bystanders joined in.

“Three phenomenal people grabbed him and tried to put him in a chokehold,” he said. “That allowed me to get up and as they pushed him he ended up falling.”

Black told reporters extra ammunition magazines fell from the suspect during the struggle. He said the suspect then pulled a second firearm and turned it on themself.

Facebook

Police have identified the suspect by birth name as Robert Dorgan, who authorities say also went by the name Roberta Esposito. Officials say details will be confirmed as the investigation continues.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said the state was “grieving again” following the violence.

“As governor, a parent and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket,” he said.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Youtube/CBS, Facebook

More on: crime News US
Hebe Hancock | News

Read Next

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

The chilling post ‘troubled’ dad shared days before he ‘opened fire’ at ice hockey game

‘A targeted family dispute’: What we know about the Rhode Island ice rink shooting so far

Latest

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

Claudia Cox

The last Australian expert felt ‘sick’ at dinner parties

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

Claudia Cox

The last Australian expert felt ‘sick’ at dinner parties