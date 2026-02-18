Man who ‘tackled shooter’ at school ice hockey game reveals terrifying details of encounter

‘I just grabbed, went for the gun’

A man hailed as a “good Samaritan” for helping bring a “swift end” to a deadly school hockey game shooting has spoken out about the terrifying moment he tackled the suspected gunman.

On Monday afternoon just before 3pm local time, gunfire broke out at a high school hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Three people died and three others were left critically injured, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

Authorities say two of those killed were family members of the suspected shooter, who also died at the scene from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe the attack was targeted and may have stemmed from a family dispute.

Goncalves later praised a bystander for stepping in during the chaos and helping ensure a “swift end to the tragic event”.

That bystander, Michael Black, has since come forward, revealing he was at the game to support a friend’s son when the shooting began.

“Next thing you know I heard two loud pops, and it sounded like balloons because of the echo or something,” he told Boston outlet WHDH. “I kind of looked around somebody, and I saw the gun. When I saw the gun I didn’t even look at my wife, I just said run. Run!”

Black said he then made a split-second decision to confront the attacker.

“I just grabbed, went for the gun and I got my hand caught,” he told WCVB, explaining his hand jammed in the weapon’s slide mechanism as he wrestled with the shooter.

Despite being pushed off by the “strong” suspect, Black said several other bystanders joined in.

“Three phenomenal people grabbed him and tried to put him in a chokehold,” he said. “That allowed me to get up and as they pushed him he ended up falling.”

Black told reporters extra ammunition magazines fell from the suspect during the struggle. He said the suspect then pulled a second firearm and turned it on themself.

Police have identified the suspect by birth name as Robert Dorgan, who authorities say also went by the name Roberta Esposito. Officials say details will be confirmed as the investigation continues.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said the state was “grieving again” following the violence.

“As governor, a parent and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket,” he said.

